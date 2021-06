Vidya Balan starrer ‘Sherni’ has been in the news since the first look was unveiled. It is all set to release in the month of June, this year. On Monday the makers dropped its teaser. Featuring Vidya in the lead as a forest officer, the film’s teaser showcases life in the wilderness. As fans are waiting to see Vidya’s performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected. Directed by Amit Masurkar and written by Aastha Tiku, the film has the actress playing the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) office.