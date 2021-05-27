Cancel
Imaging Colorimeter

Photonics.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ProMetric® I61 Imaging Colorimeter from Radiant Vision Systems LLC provides high-resolution colorimetric imaging. ProMetric imaging metrology solutions are used to measure properties of light that influence the visual quality of devices such as LEDs, displays, augmented and virtual reality projections, and head-up displays. The systems capture millions of data points simultaneously across a single field of view for extremely rapid measurement cycles. The ProMetric I61 imaging solution features a 61-megapixel CMOS sensor at a resolution of 9568 × 6380.

www.photonics.com
Photonics.com

Imaging Photometers

Imaging Photometers

The ProMetric® Y45 and Y61 imaging photometers from Radiant Vision Systems LLC provide high-resolution photopic and radiometric imaging. ProMetric imaging metrology solutions are used to measure properties of light that influence the visual quality of devices such as LEDs, displays, augmented and virtual reality projections, and head-up displays. The systems capture millions of data points simultaneously across a single field of view for extremely rapid measurement cycles. The ProMetric Y61 features a 61-MP CMOS sensor, and the ProMetric Y45 features a 45-MP CMOS sensor.
