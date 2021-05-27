Space Exploration Without Space Jobs is just a Vanity Project By Tim Chrisman, Founder of Foundation for the Future
Sixty years ago, President Kennedy spoke to the nation, calling for an ambitious space program that would land Americans on the moon by the end of the decade. Since then, new milestones reached by space explorers grow more phenomenal every year. After 60 years of exploration and 20 years of humans aboard the International Space Station, the once intangible allure of space has never been more in reach for the human race.www.techtimes.com