I guess Americans don’t deserve Burger King Canada’s new Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

By Lillian Stone
The Takeout
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ll recall, we reviewed Burger King’s new chicken sandwich—recently dubbed the Ch’King—last month. It was pretty dang good, featuring a thick-cut chicken breast served on a potato bun with three crisp deli pickles and a smattering of “savory signature sauce” alongside a dollop of hot sauce. (We preferred the spicy version.) But now, Canadify reports that BK Canada is releasing its own chicken sandwich: the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which, despite startling similarities, is not the same thing as the spicy Ch’King.

