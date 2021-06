Slide through the heat this summer on a nature-made waterslide in New Hampshire. Just a three-hour drive north from the SouthCoast and nestled near Lincoln, New Hampshire, Franconia Falls is bound to be a big hit for everyone in your family this summmer, from kids to adults. The trail to and from the falls is 6.8 miles roundtrip, but is described by All Trails hikers as flat and and heavily trafficked. Dogs can even come along, but they must remain leashed at all times while on the trail.