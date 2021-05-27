YSRCP to take advantage of RRR going to Delhi?

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the central government to take an immediate decision on the recommendation to appoint the chairman of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). A division bench comprising Justices A Mohammad Mushtaq and Justice Dr. Kauser Edappagath passed the order on a petition filed by the KAT Ernakulam Advocates Association alleging that the delay in the appointment of the chairman and the retirement of two judicial members in July would hamper the functioning of the tribunal. — The petitioners explained that the term of the KAT chairman expired last September and that an administrative member retired in May. He also pointed out that a selection committee was formed without a chairman to appoint a new administrative member. They also pointed out that a selection committee was formed without a chairman to appoint a new administrative member. The Division Bench further stated that these selection procedures will be subject to the decision on the petition seeking appointment of the chairman.