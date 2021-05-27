YSRCP to take advantage of RRR going to Delhi?
The Supreme Court granted bail to YSRCP member and Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, in the case filed against him by the AP CID. The SC asked RRR to submit the bail bond in a lower court and take his bail from there. However, fact remains that RRR left the Army hospital even before the bail process was completed.