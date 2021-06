One of the reasons why Bigg Boss 13 is still getting so much of accolades and love by audiences and fans is because of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s love-hate relationship in entire season which was enjoyed by audiences and fans a lot and post the controversial and popular TV reality show their popularity increased so much that their fans started shipping them together on social media as #SidNaaz and every other day we see some new trends on twitter and instagram for both the TV personalities and since their fanbase is so huge and humongous, fans always wait to see them both together in a movie or series and looks like this dream might come true since BB13 fame Sidharth Shehnaaz in KKB reboot as Abhi Pragya.