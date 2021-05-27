You Don't Have to Be 'Beauty Obsessed' to Shop With Birchbox
Here at Sweety High, we're all about sustainability. We love being introduced to brands that have either been sustainable from the start, or that are actively changing their ways. Birchbox is one of those brands, and we wanted to find out all about what they're doing. The CEO of this subscription beauty box service, Katia Beauchamp, sat down with us and answered all of our most pressing questions. Plus, she told us all about one of Birchbox's latest sustainable launches! Keep reading to find out all about it.www.sweetyhigh.com