Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

You Don't Have to Be 'Beauty Obsessed' to Shop With Birchbox

By taylor augustin
sweetyhigh.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Sweety High, we're all about sustainability. We love being introduced to brands that have either been sustainable from the start, or that are actively changing their ways. Birchbox is one of those brands, and we wanted to find out all about what they're doing. The CEO of this subscription beauty box service, Katia Beauchamp, sat down with us and answered all of our most pressing questions. Plus, she told us all about one of Birchbox's latest sustainable launches! Keep reading to find out all about it.

www.sweetyhigh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Vegan#Online Shop#Beauty Products#Natural Beauty#Design Shop#Birchbox Us#Arrow Beauty#Pcr#Sweety High#Re Fil Beauty Balm#Love#Sustainable Brands#Subscription#Purchasing Refills#Skin#Squalane#Virgin Plastic#Unnecessary Packaging#Natural Oils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Shoppingreviewed.com

15 products from HSN that TV shoppers are obsessed with

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Although you may not know this, HSN is a home shopping haven filled with steals on your favorite home goods, apparel, and more. While you may not have shopped there before, tons of TV shoppers do—and they come out with some incredible finds with some affordable price tags to boot. There's tons of items with a barrage of glowing reviews from shoppers, so we looked at the most popular HSN retailers to find products shoppers can’t stop talking about. From a pair of cozy Bearpaw boots to Korres’s greek skincare products, below you’ll find 15 products that HSN shoppers are obsessed with right now.
Skin Careava360.com

Smartest Beauty Gadgets And Accessories You Didn't Know You Need

Incredible beauty gadgets and other ideas that will amaze you. Do you want to give some color to your arms this summer? Why not try our DIY temporary tattoo hack. Find a fun picture online and print it on regular paper. Then, apply it to your skin with the illustration facing inwards. Spray perfume on it until the paper is wet. Let it sit there for a while, and voila.
Skin Carenewsitem.com

The Beauty Secrets Men Don’t Want to Tell You: from Bro-tox to Dermal Fillers

BOSTON, Mass., June 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The saying ‘look good, feel good’ does not only ring true for women. Being more physically attractive can have positive implications for career-minded and goal-oriented men. Women have been reaping the benefits of these non-invasive procedures for decades, but recently The Spiegel Center has seen the number of procedures performed on men increase by over 100%. So, if you have been thinking about plastic surgery and aesthetic options you are not alone, we bet your friends are thinking about it too.
Skin CareAugusta Free Press

5 skincare brands that have the best results

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is easy to get caught in a rut when it comes to your skincare routine. Your skin is constantly changing throughout your whole life. With so many products on the market that boast incredible results, it is essential to be aware of which products available are best for your skin. When choosing a skincare routine or new product, there are a few things that are necessary to consider.
Makeupla-story.com

Lancome’s Got Some Fabulous Summer Beauty “Must-Have” Products!

This ultra-luxurious hand cream lessens the look of age spots, while providing replenishing moisture and SPF 15 protection. A formula rich with Soy and Sea Algae helps reinforce elasticity and firmness, while Wild Yam intensely hydrates. RÉNERGIE LIFT MULTI-ACTION ULTRA FACE CREAM WITH SPF 30 ($130) A sunscreen and face...
Los Angeles, CAthezoereport.com

10 Brands To Shop If You're Obsessed With Reformation

If you have ever attended a wedding and spotted a group of fashion-forward women standing together while wearing similar variations of the same romantic and breezy floral dress, it’s likely thanks to Reformation. The Los Angeles brand is not only beloved for its eco-conscious message, but also for its retro-bohemian designs that are equally good for every day and formal events. For those relentlessly looking for other brands like Reformation that have also nailed the modern take on vintage design, there are plenty of alternatives worth shopping. Take the labels With Jéan and Ciao Lucia for example, which both carry that effortless West Coast vibe.
ShoppingThrillist

Hydro Flask Is Having a Memorial Day Sale You Don’t Want to Miss

We take drinkware very seriously so when Hydro Flask has a sale, we perk up. The brand’s elegant and durable vessels have made our hydrating dreams come true thanks to its pro-grade insulated stainless steel designs that not only prevent leaks and spillage, but also keep drinks at their desired temperature for hours. Whether you’re looking to replace your single use water bottles or need some exceedingly durable containers and dinnerware for your outdoor excursions, Hydro Flask has you covered with 25% off (nearly) everything site wide all Memorial Day Weekend.
Skin Care22 Words

37 Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

I've written about a lot of beauty products over the years. I'm a bit of a makeup and skincare junkie, so these types of articles have always been right up my alley. So I thought I'd do you all a favor by gathering my 37 favorite beauty products together into one amazing master list.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorestyle.com

You Just Gotta Have It: Consignment Shopping

If you’re looking for antiques, collectibles and fine furnishings and decor for your home this summer, find what you seek at the following Baltimore-area consignment shops. Cornerstone Antiques, Consignments & New Home Furnishings. From quality dining-room tables and bedroom sets to fine china, Cornerstone specializes in premier home furnishings and...
Lifestylereviewed.com

We tried this trendy candy subscription so you don’t have to

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’m a gal with fairly limited interests. I like pets, flowers, crafting, and sweets—lots and lots of sweets. So naturally, when I heard about Candy Club, a monthly candy delivery service, I immediately announced to my editor that we should test it. For science, of course.
MakeupOrlando Sentinel

Best zero-waste makeup

The beauty industry generates a lot of waste, which is inspiring some manufacturers to creatively reduce their ecological impact with not only zero-waste packaging but also low-impact, Earth-friendly ingredients. These zero-waste makeup products boast eco-friendly features like reusable or recyclable packaging, product refills, biodegradable components and more. They’re also made...
Skin CareRefinery29

14 Vegan Beauty Brands To Transform Your Daily Routine For The Better

Once upon a time, finding vegan beauty products was a real chore. Vegan-only brands were rather niche, more closely associated with the food industry and often tucked away in your local Holland & Barrett or gathering dust at the back of Whole Foods. In 2021, though, veganism is increasingly mainstream, with 20% of Gen Z in the UK adopting a meat-free lifestyle. In the beauty world, veganism is now its own distinct market, with dedicated retailers and major brands allocating entire edits to the stuff. It’s also being championed by more and more non-vegans each year.
Beauty & Fashioninspiretrends.com

What to Look For in Sustainably Sourced Natural Scents

You’ve been doing a revamp on all your makeup and hair products. You want to invest in environmentally friendly and earth-conscious brands that support the planet that you love. Don’t forget to include your perfume purchases in your habit change. From wasteful packaging to unethical ingredient sourcing, some perfumes have...
Makeuptripzilla.com

19 Japanese Beauty Brands for Your Makeup and Skincare Needs! [UPDATED 2021]

We apologise to your savings in advance. Call me a late bloomer, but I was in college when I discovered just how therapeutic makeup could be. There’s something calming about making yourself look presentable through morning rituals. In my quiet routine, I started small with BB Creams. Back then, this beauty innovation was still on the rise and I had heard how it combined both coverage and skincare needs in one product. Being an acne-prone teenager, I had to give it a try.
Skin Carevegancuts.com

30 Must-Try Vegan Beauty Brands For Clean & Healthy Skin

A shift in conscious consumer habits has led to a demand in vegan and cruelty-free products as more people strive to be more natural and ethical. As award-winning beauty box curators, we work with the best vegan beauty brands each month. We know the difficulties of finding incredible vegan beauty products, that’s why we’ve decided to share the best vegan companies that have featured in our much-loved Beauty Box.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

You don't have to be vegan to love Real Food Daily

Real Food Daily is the OG in vegan dining in Los Angeles, but you don't have to be vegan to LOVE the new Real Food Daily Menu!. Originally founded by Ann Gentry, the Santa Monica location was the first 100% all-vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, but a lot has changed since 1993. The new owner, Adaline Bettcher, has been in charge since 2017 and has ushered all three locations into the new millennium of vegan cuisine with a Real Food Daily menu that tastes as good as it feels to be saving animals.
Animalssportswar.com

True, but you don’t have

He's routinely asking, "Where's the damn Horse? I got calves to make!" ** -- jdubforwahoowa 06/09/2021 1:22PM. I need to go back to normal. I need to take some road trips. I need -- sfb123 06/09/2021 1:14PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...