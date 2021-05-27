District Prohibits Campfires on Campgrounds

In time for the summer camping season and Memorial Day holiday weekend, upgrades to the east campgrounds at Marr Park were finished earlier this month. According to Zach Rozmus, Washington County Conservation Executive Director, all of the park’s 41 camping spaces have been outfitted with 50 amp electrical systems, replacing the previous 30 amp configuration. Rosmus spoke about the project with KCII news. “In the past we were running into some issues with the 30 amp service on the east side campground or what’s referred to as the old campground at Marr Park. Originally when 30 amp service was installed they weren’t anticipating someone pulling in with an RV and running an air conditioner, a fridge, a TV, hot water heater and washer and dryer all at the same time. So it got to the point where that didn’t have the ability to run all of that. So we have upgraded to 50 amp service to the entire park. That is complete. We also have new fire rings on the east side campground as well.”