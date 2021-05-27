Cancel
Politics

District Prohibits Campfires on Campgrounds

Tampa Bay News Wire
 10 days ago

Due to extremely dry weather conditions and high wildfire danger, theSouthwest Florida Water Management District is prohibiting campfires on all District campgrounds until further notice. The National Weather Service and the Florida Forest Service (FFS) indicate the Forecast Fire Danger Indices are in the high to very high category throughout...

www.tampabaynewswire.com
#Campfires#Water Service#Dry Weather#Ffs#District Campgrounds#Wildfire Subsides#Fire Danger
Politics
NWS
Wyoming Statewyo4news.com

Sweetwater County and most of the state in drought conditions

June 5, 2021 — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton, Wyoming, is reporting that drought conditions cover over 89 percent of the state of Wyoming. While that number is high, it is down from the 93 percent that was reported in April. The NWS states that conditions remain extreme...
Dodge County, NENorfolk Daily News

Dead Timber SRA campground temporarily closed

The campground at Dead Timber State Recreation Area in Dodge County will be closed temporarily until further notice. Repairs from 2019 and 2020 flooding, along with other roadway improvements, such as the widening of the access road to the campground, are beginning this week. This closure is expected to be short term, depending on the weather.
Escanaba, MIMining Journal

Lack of rain prompts campfire warning

ESCANABA — With the recent warming and drying trend impacting the Great Lakes region, the Hiawatha National Forest would like to remind forest visitors to drown, stir and feel their campfire before leaving the fire ring. Camping and campfires will be part of the Memorial Day weekend. With fire danger...
Politicssierrawave.net

Sequoia National Forest preparing to open campgrounds

Sequoia National Forest preparing to open campgrounds by Memorial Day Weekend. The Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest for the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. Forest staff are working to bring first come, first served campgrounds back online, and most are projected to be available by the holiday weekend. Services may be limited in some areas. Please recreate responsibly, including packing out your trash, and only park in designated areas.
Kewaunee, WIFox11online.com

Improvements ready at Kewaunee boat landing and campground

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- After nearly two years of being soaked by high water conditions, a popular boat landing and campground are open for business in Kewaunee. City leaders say Lake Michigan Water levels are down, giving crews the chance to make the improvements. What a difference a year or two...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Marr Park Campground Upgrades Complete

In time for the summer camping season and Memorial Day holiday weekend, upgrades to the east campgrounds at Marr Park were finished earlier this month. According to Zach Rozmus, Washington County Conservation Executive Director, all of the park’s 41 camping spaces have been outfitted with 50 amp electrical systems, replacing the previous 30 amp configuration. Rosmus spoke about the project with KCII news. “In the past we were running into some issues with the 30 amp service on the east side campground or what’s referred to as the old campground at Marr Park. Originally when 30 amp service was installed they weren’t anticipating someone pulling in with an RV and running an air conditioner, a fridge, a TV, hot water heater and washer and dryer all at the same time. So it got to the point where that didn’t have the ability to run all of that. So we have upgraded to 50 amp service to the entire park. That is complete. We also have new fire rings on the east side campground as well.”
Travelthemtnear.com

Forest Service campgrounds open by reservation

K. “Reid” Armstrong, US Forest Service. Visitors to Mount Evans and Brainard Lake, two popular locations in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, will be required to make reservations through Recreation.gov this season. Visitors can preview the reservation sites now and are encouraged to establish a Recreation.gov account in advance.
Porterville Recorder

SQF to open campgrounds for Memorial Day weekend

Of course, traditionally Memorial Day weekend has been one of the busiest times for the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. The forest service stated forest staff are working to bring first come, firs serve campgrounds back online, and most are projected to be available by this weekend. Services may be limited in some areas, the forest service stated.
O'brien County, IAbelltimescourier.com

O’Brien County Campgrounds To Remain Open

O'Brien County Campgrounds to remain open. Wednesday evening the O'Brien County Conservation Board held a meeting at Prairie Heritage Center near Peterson. The meeting was attended by a large number of people. The first item on the agenda was the resignations of three rangers and the director of O'Brien County Conservation. The resignations were accepted by the board with regret. Thereafter the board went into closed session at the request of those resigning.
Environmentkidnewsradio.com

Abandoned campfire results in a 300-acre fire

TABER, Idaho (KIFI) – The Taber Fire grew to 338-acres before fire crews could get a solid line around its perimeter, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. Firefighters responded with hand tools and bladder bags, hiking in over uneven terrain due to a lack of road access and lava rock. The Incident Commander anticipates the fire will be 100 percent contained late Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County, CACoastal View

Forest service announces new campfire restrictions

The Los Padres National Forest Service announced new fire restrictions on backcountry campfires last week, aiming to prevent a rough fire season. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire outside of the designated campfire use sites in Los Padres National Forest is forbidden now through Jan. 31, 2022. The order was executed by Los Padres National Forest supervisor Kevin Elliot.
Troy, MTWestern News

Troy secures state grants for campground, trailhead

Troy City Council recently received two state grants totaling $36,000 in an effort to boost the municipality’s tourist attractions. The state Department of Commerce announced the city was set to receive $26,000 to improve its cycling and recreation campground last month. A $10,000 Montana Trail Stewardship Grant (MTSG), announced in April through the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, will help the municipality develop the Troy Trail System Trailhead at Pedaler’s Park with signage, a bike repair station and a four-site campground.
Norris, TNknoxfocus.com

Overnight at the Norris Dam Campground

Sometimes you just need to take a break from home and work and get away. My wife, Lettie, and I have been working to restore a little camper and have been cooped up in and around our house for weeks. With government public meetings starting up again I get out now and then to do a news report but her only break is venturing out to grocery shop.
Jefferson County, IDPost Register

New playground equipment approved for lake campground

At the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting May 17, Mickey Eames with Jefferson County Parks and Recreation was approved for an updated purchase order for a playground by the Shelter C campground. The updated overall cost for the playground is around $17,300. In January, Eames anticipated the cost of the playground...
Coconino County, AZKOLD-TV

Multiple agencies imposing more campfire, smoking restrictions

Additional public lands agencies in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking due to wildfire activity and dry conditions. The new restrictions taking effect Wednesday, May 26, in southeastern Arizona are being imposed by the Coronado National Forest and other agencies that include the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the federal Bureau of Land Management.
Oregon Statenbcrightnow.com

WA and OR burn bans start in June, campfire safety

YAKIMA, WA - Every year, on average, humans cause almost half of the wildfires in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Many annual burn bans, including ones in both Oregon and Washington states, go into effect June 1st. Fire danger levels worsen this season as hotter...
Accidentswyo4news.com

Abandoned campfires causing concerns for fire officials

WESTERN WYOMING (June 6, 2021) — Abandoned campfires on the Bridger-Teton National Forest is causing concern, especially in the warmer, and drier weather that the Forest is already experiencing this month. “People just aren’t thinking of fire safety at this time of year. It’s like folks assume because it’s spring they don’t need to worry about putting out their campfires.” says Bridger-Teton National Forest Public Affairs Officer Mary Cernicek.