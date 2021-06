How can you be grumpy with a smile on your face and joy in your step? Change the way your body moves and you will change your feelings. When you’re upset, try clapping your hands and jumping up and down a bit. Shake it out of your body, breathe deeply, and see how change can come over you in an instant. If you’ve just hit a grand-slam home run to win the seventh game of a world series, you wouldn’t mope around with your head hanging low and looking at your feet, would you? No way. Your hands would be in the air and with a swagger in your step you’d show how hot your stuff is. Joy would pore from your eyes and light up your face.