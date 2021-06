Billboard released the World Albums chart and the World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending on June 5. BTS’s “BE” took No. 1 again on the World Albums chart for this week, jumping up three places from last week’s No. 4. According to Billboard, BTS is the first act to have four albums spend 20 or more weeks at No. 1 on the World Albums chart. “Love Yourself: Answer” spent 31 weeks at the top of the chart, “Map of the Soul: 7” spent 29 weeks, “Love Yourself: Her” spent 24 weeks, and this is “BE’s” 20th week at the top.