German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

riverbender.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. The Office of the High Representative said in a statement that its new leader is...

