Family Man 2 controversy: Nagarjuna pissed off by the premature protests against Sam
(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Of late Family man 2 makers and cast got enmeshed in the controversy when the trailer of the web series was released. Consequently, Tamil Nadu government requested information & Broadcasting Ministry to either stop or ban the release for allegedly depicting the Eelam Tamils in objectionable manner.www.telugubulletin.com