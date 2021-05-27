Family Man 2 controversy: Nagarjuna pissed off by the premature protests against Sam

It has been only two days since the second season of “The Family Man” started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and series lead Manoj Bajpayee says fans have already started “demanding” the third chapter. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the new season of the espionage action thriller series released on Friday after a lot of wait amid the controversy around Amazon’s shows “Tandav” and “Mirzapur”. While season two finale of “The Family Man” drops more than a hint about the potential renewal, Bajpayee, who plays Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer trying to balance his personal and professional life on the show, said he has no idea how the story will progress if there is a third part.