McAlester Mayor John Browne used the lyrics of a couple of iconic songs to bookend his State of the City Address. "Listen to the first two lines as if it's The Beatles singing it and not me saying it," Browne said. He began his message with the first two lines of George Harrison's "Here Comes the Sun" from The Beatles "Abbey Road" album to signify the state of the city as the COVID-19 pandemic and the problems it brought have shown signs of easing.