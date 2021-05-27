Cancel
Logan, UT

Marv Halling Named New Civil & Environmental Engineering Department Head

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Engineering is proud to announce that Professor Marv Halling will be Civil and Environmental Engineering’s new department head, effective July 1. Halling joined USU’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Department as a faculty member in 1994, where he has worked in numerous service and leadership roles. He served as associate director of the Utah Transportation Center from 2006 to 2011. Since 2015, he has been the co-advisor of Engineers Without Borders’ Peru Team. His longest leadership role has been as head of the department’s Structures Division, which he has held since 2001.

