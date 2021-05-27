Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in Grand Rapids ahead of vaccination clinic visit

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Grand Rapids on Thursday morning ahead of a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the west side of the state on Thursday.

Biden was greeted by Republican Rep. Peter Meijer at the airport.

She'll visit the vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College to highlight the Biden administration's partnerships between vaccine providers and community colleges. These are among the first clinics organized through the partnership.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

