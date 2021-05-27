How to Feel at Home in a New City
It’s never easy to move to a new city. Though there are lots of great reasons to relocate—a new job, a relationship, graduate school, cheaper rent, a thirst for adventure—relocating to an unfamiliar place can be disorienting and isolating. You’ll have to navigate a new grocery store, learn a new street map, and scope out a new coffee shop or go-to dive bar. If you’re moving to a city in a different country, you might need to learn new apps, new food brands, and even a new language. And that doesn’t even cover making new friends, if you’re moving somewhere without a ready-made gang of pals waiting for you.www.msn.com