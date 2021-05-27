How to Feel at Home in a New City

You’d love to learn another language, organize your kitchen or try a new exercise class. So why can’t you get off your lazy butt and motivate yourself to do it?. Put aside for a sec that that's being a little harsh on yourself, and let's define what “laziness” actually is. What we think of as “laziness” is simply the unwillingness to make an effort, explains Tim Pychyl, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. The definition applies in pretty much any context, says Pychyl, who researches procrastination and its effect on well-being. In the case of laziness, the specific reason matters: “It’s the reluctance to make an effort because it seems too arduous.”