Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

How to Feel at Home in a New City

By Rebecca Fishbein
msn.com
 11 days ago

It’s never easy to move to a new city. Though there are lots of great reasons to relocate—a new job, a relationship, graduate school, cheaper rent, a thirst for adventure—relocating to an unfamiliar place can be disorienting and isolating. You’ll have to navigate a new grocery store, learn a new street map, and scope out a new coffee shop or go-to dive bar. If you’re moving to a city in a different country, you might need to learn new apps, new food brands, and even a new language. And that doesn’t even cover making new friends, if you’re moving somewhere without a ready-made gang of pals waiting for you.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Economy#Restaurants#New York City#Living Things#Fun Things#We Are Your Friends#School Friends#Fun Time#Google Map#Twitter#Society Hill#Home#Lonely People#Loneliness#Comfort#Kids#Comfy Shoes#Coffee Shops#Out Of Town Visitors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
HealthThrive Global

How to Feel the Fear, and Start Your Bizz

We all had that moment, right? We saw the Roner coming and we knew it was gonna hit. And then it did. And it hit me RIGHT where it hurt. In my ego. I had moved to London to start working as a professional in the theatre industry. And I’d booked my first job. A week later, lockdown. Fun times.
Youtubegoodhousekeeping.com

How to Stop Feeling Lazy and Become More Motivated

You’d love to learn another language, organize your kitchen or try a new exercise class. So why can’t you get off your lazy butt and motivate yourself to do it?. Put aside for a sec that that's being a little harsh on yourself, and let's define what “laziness” actually is. What we think of as “laziness” is simply the unwillingness to make an effort, explains Tim Pychyl, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. The definition applies in pretty much any context, says Pychyl, who researches procrastination and its effect on well-being. In the case of laziness, the specific reason matters: “It’s the reluctance to make an effort because it seems too arduous.”
New York City, NYTravel + Leisure

How Coney Island Became the Place to Be on a Summer Day in New York City

There's no place in New York City more synonymous with summer than Coney Island. The South Brooklyn neighborhood has long welcomed city dwellers to break away from the monotony of their work week to soak up the sun. As the warm weather kicks into high gear and New Yorkers start to venture off on day trips, we take a look at one of the city's most historic enclaves and how it has evolved over the past few decades.
WorldDerrick

'Good feeling': Ai Weiwei picks Portugal for new show, home

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is putting on the biggest show of his career, and he is doing it in a place he’s fallen in love with: Portugal. The world-renowned visual artist’s new exhibition, “Rapture,” opens in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Friday.
Mental Healthava360.com

How to Feel Less Self-Conscious About Teletherapy at Home

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Nadia K., 27, faced an unforeseen challenge: Her relationship started falling apart. Usually, she’d talk to her therapist about things like this, but her appointments were now virtual. They took place in the 1-bedroom apartment that Nadia and her boyfriend lived (and worked) in together.
New York City, NYmatadornetwork.com

How to make the most of your one day at the MoMA in New York City

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is undoubtedly one of the most famous museums in all of New York City. The idea for it came from Abby Rockefeller, Lillie Bliss, and Mary Quinn Sullivan, who were three influential figures in the art world, in 1929. They wanted to “challenge the conservative policies of traditional museums and establish an institution devoted exclusively to modern art.” With the help of founding members A. Conger Goodyear, Paul Sachs, Frank Crowninshield, Josephine Boardman Crane, and Alfred H. Barr, Jr., the museum opened the same year as its conception.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Black delivery driver shares video of man quizzing him in affluent white San Francisco neighbourhood

A Black delivery driver in San Francisco has gone viral after he shared a video of him being quizzed by a resident of an affluent white neighbourhood.In footage shared to Instagram on Thursday, the unidentified delivery driver was approached by a white man asking for identification in the area of Pacific Heights.“Who the f*** are you,” the delivery man says, asking the unidentified white man to put a mask on. “Why do you think that I have to identify myself?" “I want identification,” the man says to the delivery driver. "Who are you with? Who are those addressed to?" "It's...
Drinksdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Brews News: Inclusion on tap as craft brewers show their Pride

Awareness and cash are on the table as inclusive-minded craft breweries roll out beers celebrating Pride Month in a diversity of styles from nano IPA to Belgian white. The best known is Muskoka’s Born this Way, a nano (aka low-alcohol) IPA sold through the LCBO. The colour of honey, Born this Way is a light 3.8 per cent alcohol brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Azacca hops for a bright mango, peach and passion fruit flavour. The recipe remains the same as when it was launched in 2020. Last year, despite the pandemic, Born This Way sales raised $9,200 for the Get REAL Movement. This year, the goal is $22,000 for such things as inclusivity and anti-racism workshops and leadership training for 2SLBHTQ+ and Black youth.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Top 25 Travel Ideas in June

From digital airport drink orders to hygenic travel kits, the June 2021 travel trends reveal some major changes in the way consumers are traveling. As consumers slowly begin to return to international travel, there is some understandable hesitancy. In an effort to quell fears the Kare Lab created a Travel Protect Kit to support the new normal. This kit features medical-grade protective gear, such as face masks and alcohol-based wipes to help travelers fly with ease.
HealthNature.com

Vishniacozyma victoriae (syn. Cryptococcus victoriae) in the homes of asthmatic and non-asthmatic children in New York City

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Indoor environments contain a broad diversity of non-pathogenic Basidiomycota yeasts, but their role in exacerbating adverse health effects has remained unclear. Objective. To understand the role of Vishniacozyma victoriae exposure and its impact on human health. Methods. A qPCR assay...
Chatham, VAchathamstartribune.com

Going native: 'Chatham feels more like home than New York City ever did'

CHATHAM, Va. — Three years ago, a day in the life of Charles "Chad" Moreno included four hours on the subway in New York City. He was still a child, pushing his way through hundreds of adults just trying to get home from school. Today, a day in the life of Chad Moreno includes working on Moses Mill Farm, attending Cornerstone Church of Christ and fraternizing with multi-generational Chathamites.
Lifestyletrends1news.com

Tried this ridiculously easy Nespresso trick and it was a game changer • ALi2DAY

Nespresso machines are some of the best coffee makers around, but for me the coffee is just never hot enough. Normally when brewing a cup of coffee, you’re programmed to let it cool for about five minutes before taking that first sip, but every time I do that with my Nespresso coffee, I’ve left it too late​ ​and my drink is on the cool side.
Drinksjamessuckling.com

MOVI: How a band of small producers rocked Chile’s wine scene

About 11 years ago, a couple dozen members of the then fledgling Movement of Independent Winemakers, or MOVI, as it is known in Chile, organized a wine tasting in the country’s conservative capital, Santiago. Blasting heavy rock ‘n roll music while serving their small-batch, handmade product, the group’s new riff sent a message about how tiny producers needed a voice amid the larger Chilean winescape, despite it being dominated by huge corporate-styled wineries.