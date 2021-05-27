Twitter concerned about freedom of expression in India

This article evaluates how inequalities are rising in a digital world, particularly in the health care sector and in the education sector. See, technology is considered to be a great enabler and a leveller, there is no doubt that the adoption of the technology enables us to provide better delivery of services (i.e.) Welfare services such as education and health, and at the same time, greater adoption of technology in the delivery of services also creates a level playing field which actually helps in reducing inequalities in the society. But at the same time, a flawed adoption of a digital world could also increase inequalities. It could deprive the vulnerable sections of society of accessing essential and basic services such as education and health care. We have been witnessing this in a pandemic hit world where economic and social inequities are already rising. Upon us, the prevailing digital divide in the country is further leading to the worsening of inequalities, thereby denying access to essential and basic services to the vulnerable population.