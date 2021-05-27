Twitter concerned about freedom of expression in India
Twitter, a leading social media platform that has been facing frequent disputes with the Indian government over the past few days, has finally broken its silence on the new IT rules. The microblogging site said it would try to comply with the new rules. However, the platform is concerned about the threat to freedom of expression in India with new policies.