There are so many amazing things about buying and selling trading cards on eBay. As a buyer, the sheer volume of listings makes it possible to find almost any card you are looking to purchase. As a seller, you can search the sold listings and appraise the value based on what people have currently paid for the exact same card. It is a global platform like no other, as illustrated by their 18 million trading cards sold, and over one billion dollars in sales, in just the first quarter of 2021. That breaks down to an average of 130 cards sold per minute.