Amazon construction site reopens after eighth noose leads to second shutdown in two weeks

By Taylor Telford
SFGate
 5 days ago

Work was suspended for the second time in as many weeks after another noose - the eighth in a month - was discovered at an Amazon warehouse under construction in northern Connecticut. The noose was found at the Windsor site on Wednesday, halting operations one day after work had resumed...

www.sfgate.com
Windsor, CTabc17news.com

Demonstration planned at Amazon construction site amid noose investigation

WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — An investigation continues with no arrests made yet in Windsor where eight ropes tied like nooses have been found at an Amazon construction site. The Greater Hartford NAACP and other community leaders have been calling on authorities to do more in their investigation. Amazon has condemned...
BusinessCNET

Amazon halts construction twice as nooses found across building site

Nooses left in several locations at an Amazon facility under construction in Connecticut have now brought the project to a standstill for a second time. After closing the facility last week to let law enforcement investigate the discovery of seven nooses, Amazon reopened it Wednesday, only to find an eighth noose, according to multiple reports. The company closed the site again Wednesday evening as the investigation continued.
BusinessPosted by
AL.com

Amazon Connecticut construction halted after 8th noose found

For the eighth time since late April a noose has been discovered on the massive construction site for a new Amazon warehouse in Windsor, Connecticut. The project was shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, said late Wednesday morning. “It’s a...
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”
Windsor, CTchatsports.com

Eighth noose found Wednesday at Amazon site in Windsor

An eighth noose has been found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor, according to the head of Connecticut’s NAACP. The sprawling site has again been shut down out of concern for peoples’ safety, Scot X. Esdaile, president of the organization, said late Wednesday morning. “This is a serious, white...
