Police in Kansas City investigating 2 early Thursday deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle. Two officers were trying to get the driver out of the Cadillac when the man started driving and drug the officers along with the vehicle. Drake said the Cadillac sideswiped a parked Nissan Sentra before colliding with a Ford Escape.