What’s Hot in Tampa Bay This Summer?

With a new year comes a whole host of new adventures to enjoy in the Tampa Bay area. Hatchet Hangout arrived in St. Pete’s in 2021, complete with 15 axe throwing lanes, experienced staff on hand and a great selection of tasty food on offer too. It’s the perfect hangout spot for groups wanting to try something different to the usual activities on offer and makes for a memorable birthday spot or even bachelor party location. However, if axe throwing seems a little too extreme for your tastes, then the Sunshine Kitty Catfe might be more to your taste. Another recent addition to the St. Pete’s line-up, this is actually the first feline-friendly café to open in St. Petersburg. The concept is simple: guests can sit and drink coffee whilst interacting with a host of cute kitties who are all up for adoption. The cats benefit from their temporary foster home in the café, the humans benefit from hanging out with the cats, and hopefully more than just a few forever home matchups are made in the process.