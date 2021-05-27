Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

What’s Hot in Tampa Bay This Summer?

Tampa Bay News Wire
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new year comes a whole host of new adventures to enjoy in the Tampa Bay area. Hatchet Hangout arrived in St. Pete’s in 2021, complete with 15 axe throwing lanes, experienced staff on hand and a great selection of tasty food on offer too. It’s the perfect hangout spot for groups wanting to try something different to the usual activities on offer and makes for a memorable birthday spot or even bachelor party location. However, if axe throwing seems a little too extreme for your tastes, then the Sunshine Kitty Catfe might be more to your taste. Another recent addition to the St. Pete’s line-up, this is actually the first feline-friendly café to open in St. Petersburg. The concept is simple: guests can sit and drink coffee whilst interacting with a host of cute kitties who are all up for adoption. The cats benefit from their temporary foster home in the café, the humans benefit from hanging out with the cats, and hopefully more than just a few forever home matchups are made in the process.

www.tampabaynewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Exercise#Cat Caf#Foster Home#Tampa Bay#Bay Area#Hot Food#Hot Coffee#Fun Home#Hatchet Hangout#Dune#Warner Bros#Hard Rock Tampa#Kuba Cantina#Cuban#The Tampa Bay E S Fitness#Amc#Camp Tampa#Delectable Cocktails#Classic Drinks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Tampa Bay Mackerel

Found the mackerel in the west part of the bay yesterday and limited quickly on small pilchards. Not much size to them, but fun on ultralite tackle.
EntertainmentPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Drag queens highlight Tampa Bay area's vibrant community

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area has a vibrant community that consists of all walks of life, and that’s displayed on stage when it comes to area drag queens as well. Michael Dixon has been performing as Daphne Ferraro for more than two decades. He says his love of make-up and dresses started as a kid, playing in his mother and sister’s wardrobes.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Southwest Airlines Flies Strange Checked Item To Tampa

To win a wager, a student on a flight from Columbus to Tampa checked a strange item. Southwest Air offers two checked items for free per passenger. The wager was $20 that Southwest Air would check a pool noodle. She posted a TikTok video showing the adventure. Once Southwest Air...
Saint Pete Beach, FLstpetecatalyst.com

New seafood restaurant concept to debut in St. Pete Beach

A St. Pete Beach space formerly used for Italian restaurant Verducci’s will be transformed into a new seafood restaurant concept. Florida-based Haran Hospitality signed a five-year renewable lease May 28 with and landlord Rudy Consoni of St. Pete-based Investments for the property at 7736 Blind Pass Road. Helm Provisions and...
Real EstatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Hot homes: 4 cool houses for sale in Tampa Bay

This week's roundup features homes from a waterfront condo asking $349K to a 1930s St. Pete bungalow asking $1.3M.1030 Tidewater Shores Loop #202 — $349,000Why we love it: With Manatee River views, a large open kitchen, private balcony and a gas fireplace, there's a lot to love about this waterfront condo listed under $350K. Neighborhood: Bradenton Realtor: Tim Corcoran at Fathom Realty FL LLCSpecs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,151 square feetNotable features: Water views, enclosed balcony, modern bright design. Courtesy of Tim Corcoran Courtesy of Tim Corcoran Courtesy of Tim Corcoran 4585 9th Ave. N — $450,000Why we love it: This...
Saint Petersburg, FLcltampa.com

St. Pete’s iconic ‘Tiny Town’ is now on the market for $450,000

It's the end of an era. St. Petersburg artist Dan Painter is selling his iconic "Tiny Town." Located at 2520 Emerson Ave. S in the Warehouse District, "Tiny Town" was first built in 2014, and has been through many iterations over the years. Currently the half-acre village resembles a beachy Florida town, complete with miniature structures that resemble a seafood restaurant, a barber shop, a drive-in theater, a motel, a trailer park, and more.
Tampa, FLdraysbay.com

Gamble on Tampa as the New Home of the Rays. How the Seminole Hard Rock and the State Fairgrounds Can Keep the Rays in Tampa Bay Full-Time

A comment by JP Money in the recent Montreal and the Rays thread got me thinking again the potential of the State Fairgrounds as a location for a Rays stadium. I’ve posted this before but I’ll rehash it. The best spot is the Fairgrounds off I-4. Why? Well sports gambling just got approved in FL. The Hard Rock just finished a huge addition across I-4 and the Amphitheater holds 20k and has prob ~25 events a year. Build a 30k seat ball park in that area with a monorail type system that connects the casino with the ballpark and the amphitheater and you’re really in business. Then build up that area a la The ATL Battery. Put in a couple hotels, some apartments, bars, restaurants, etc. You now arguably have the most desirable entertainment area in the Southeast US with a baseball/soccer stadium, Amphitheater and casino with a sports book. I’m sure the Rays could get a piece of the action with the development there and that’s where the real money is made.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Tampa Bay man's family fishing trips are more than a day on the boat

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s a story of food and family. The food is delicious, wild-caught, Alaskan salmon. The family is the Neals. Siri Neal lives in the Tampa Bay area with his wife, Lesa Graham. Extended members of their family gather each June and July in Alaska for two months of hard work that they call fish camp.
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

A Kid’s Place Of Tampa Bay Opens AKP Thrift Store In Brandon

With school being out for the summer, one may consider revamping their wardrobe by either donating clothes or purchasing some. There’s a great new way to do this, as A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay will be opening its first AKP Thrift Store in Brandon on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Sharks Spotted Swimming Near Boaters At Popular Tampa Bay Sandbar

This was taken at Shell Island just south of Tierra Verde. People were out for the Memorial Day Weekend and were swimming at the sandbar, in their boats, floating on rafts…..all while FOUR huge hammerhead sharks were swimming with them. 3 ladies were on a raft and they were right under them.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Here are the Tampa Bay area programs DeSantis just vetoed

TALLAHASSEE — Local governments were largely spared from vetoes made by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a part of the state’s $100 billion budget. But some Tampa Bay area programs were among the unlucky few to have their funding stripped by Florida’s chief executive. DeSantis announced Wednesday that he had vetoed nearly $9 million in Tampa Bay-area projects — a sum that reflected the small overall number of budget vetoes. In Florida, the state Legislature crafts the annual budget, but the governor has the power to veto individual line items.
Saint Petersburg, FLBay News 9

What the record $101 billion budget means for Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the state’s largest budget in history. The total is $101.5 billion. State reserves will be boosted, and tax rate will stay low, DeSantis said. For starters, DeSantis cut $9 million from Bay area projects. The biggest cut locally was $1.5 million...