How To Remove Wax From ANY Surface Without Damage

You most likely grew up cleaning your ears with a cotton swab after you got out of the bath or shower. We did this because that’s what our parents or the doctor told us to do. As it turns out, this doesn’t really remove the waxy build-up at all. In fact, all cotton swabs do is push wax further into your ear canal, and this can cause obstructions over time. Not to mention, the tip can break off and get stuck in your ear.