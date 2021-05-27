How To Remove Wax From ANY Surface Without Damage
The smell and glow of candles can be relaxing and romantic. While we love lighting candles for various reasons, the cleanup can leave something to be desired. If you’re not careful, candle wax can land on the surface where you’ve placed the item, causing unsightly wax marks on glass, wood, plastic, and other materials. Thankfully, learning how to remove wax from any surface without causing damage is rather simple. We’ve compiled a list of suggested fixes, based on popular surfaces.www.manmadediy.com