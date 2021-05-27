Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.