Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.

www.firstshowing.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Nyman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Michael Green
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Edgar Ramirez
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Cruise#Adventure#Movie Theaters#Movie Stars#Commuter#Catalonian#House Of Wax#Premiere Access#Trailer#Boat#Guide#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer and Poster Revealed

The Walt Disney Studios this morning released the new Jungle Cruise trailer and poster, which preview the anticipated film coming to both theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30. You can watch the new Jungle Cruise trailer below and you’ll find the poster and more photos underneath.
Travelattractionsmagazine.com

Jungle Cruise reopening July 16 at Disneyland park with updated experience

Jungle Cruise fans, you’ll want to sit down for this: The iconic attraction is reopening July 16, 2021 at Disneyland park!. The “west dock” at Disneyland will offer an “updated experience that welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more of the humor, wildlife and the skipper heart” fans know and love.
Moviesdisneydining.com

Get Ready for Adventure! New Jungle Cruise Trailer Released

We are awaiting the release of Disney’s Jungle Cruise a new movie based on the beloved Disneyland attraction with the same name. Scheduled to release on July 30th, 2021 both in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access, we were thrilled to see a new trailer and post released!. The...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Go On A Wild Disney Adventure

Disney has gone down this route before, making movies based on Disneyworld attractions. While the Pirates of the Caribbean films are the gold standard in terms of box office, others have not been quite as successful: Tomorrowland, The Haunted Mansion, and The Country Bears spring to mind. But with Jungle Cruise the expectation is that it will be huge, and how can it not be with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt leading this voyage?
Travelallears.net

Here’s When Disney’s Jungle Cruise Updates Will Be DONE!

If you’ve been following along with ride news at the Disney parks, then you probably know that the classic Jungle Cruise is getting some updates at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. The fan-favorite attraction is getting a new storyline throughout, and Disney is taking the time to remove some “outdated cultural...
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Opening Timeline Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Jungle Cruise Rides

The Jungle Cruise is undergoing quite the transformation in both Disney World and Disneyland. While the Disney World ride has remained open during its re-theming, the Disneyland ride has been closed. Disney had already shared that the Disneyland version would reopen this summer and we knew that the changes at Disney World would take place over the next several months. But, now Disney has shared some BIG updates in terms of when this ride’s transformation on both coasts will be complete!
MoviesVulture

Say Willkommen to German Jesse Plemons in the Jungle Cruise Trailer

The more accurate name for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie is probably Scary Death Boat From Hell, but who are we to judge? It’s literally based on a theme-park ride. So original. A year and a half after we first got a tease of the film, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt are back on the tortuous waters as a Creedence Clearwater Revival song plays in the background, with Blunt’s character, a scientist, desperate to find a tree that possesses unparalleled healing powers with the help of her brother (Jack Whitehall). “Everything that you see wants to kill you,” the Rock’s riverboat captain advises, “and can.” That includes Jesse Plemons’s German prince, who has a big boat, bigger bazookas, and the biggest accent. Hallöchen! Jungle Cruise will be released both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Jungle Cruise

If there’s an action movie in the works, you know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on board. Disney’s newest Jungle Cruise trailer lays the action on thick as Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt face all sorts of tropical dangers, from the mystical creatures to jaguars to–hold up–a German with a torpedo? Between clips of throwing punches and perilous waterfalls, Blunt’s character, researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, seeks a mystical tree that will “change medicine forever.” Johnson plays Frank Wolff, her quick-witted, rough and tough guide. It’s giving Pirates Of The Caribbean meets Jumanji meets The Lost City Of Z.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: First Look at the NEW Trader Sam Scene for Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

Disney announced last year that it would be updating the classic Jungle Cruise in both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland to remove some “outdated cultural depictions.”. We just found out when the ride’s makeover will be complete, and we’re so excited because it will be finished this summer in both parks! Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise has stayed open as updated get added to the ride, and today we noticed a new one!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

If Jungle Cruise Is Successful, Does Disney Need Pirates Of The Caribbean Anymore?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After Disney unveiled the new trailer for Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson’s long awaited Jungle Cruise movie, there was a familiar feeling that washed over myself and some of my colleagues here at CinemaBlend. While it seems like a lot of the DNA from Brendan Fraser’s Mummy franchise is built into this new cinematic adventure, there’s also quite a bit of Pirates of the Caribbean energy present in this next attraction-based film. So if Jungle Cruise is a success at the box office, does the audience even need a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot anymore?
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Jungle Cruise Reimagining Continues as ANOTHER Scene Is Removed in Disney World

ICYMI: the Jungle Cruise is undergoing a pretty big reimagining!. We’re seeing a hefty retheme — including a new storyline! — debut on both coasts for this classic attraction, and we’ve been closely following the progress. In Magic Kingdom, that means hoppin’ aboard the ride (which is remaining open throughout the project) to see what’s new. And today, we spotted somethin’ a little different!
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Jungle Cruise trailer has major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes

The latest trailer for Jungle Cruise is here, and it's giving us major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes – think boats, baddies, and swashbuckling a-plenty. Emily Blunt plays researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who's traveled from England to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.