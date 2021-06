Members of the community are invited to the School of Medicine Virtual Expo Friday, June 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. The expo will provide the opportunity for attendees to interact with program representatives to learn more about the programs and have the opportunity to ask their questions directly. Individuals who are interested in the pre-health professions, research careers or in taking the next step in their academic journey are encouraged to attend. This will be in an open house-style event during which attendees can stop by anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. EDT.