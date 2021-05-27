Cancel
Creepy Full Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Mysterious Thriller 'Old'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What's happening to us…?" Universal has debuted the first full official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's movie Old, filmed last year during the pandemic. We featured the first look TV spot during the Super Bowl a few months ago, and thankfully this trailer doesn't reveal too much. Adapted from the graphic novel titled "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Lévy & Frederik Peeters. The film takes place entirely on a secluded tropical beach. A family on a tropical holiday discover that the beach where they are relaxing is somehow making everyone turn older and older by the minute. The full ensemble cast (everyone at different ages!) includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Emun Elliott, and Thomasin McKenzie. Whoaa. I am very much looking forward to this! I love a creepy unexplainable mystery like this. What is the reason they're there after all…?

www.firstshowing.net
