Biden Admin Denying Care to Diplomats Suffering 'Havana Syndrome,' Staffers Say

By Jeffrey Rodack
NewsMax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of U.S. diplomats and other government staffers who say they're suffering from symptoms consistent with "Havana Syndrome" have accused the Biden administration of denying them proper care. Their comments came in a letter to the State Department obtained by NBC News. "After four years of challenges, we were...

