Famous actors sending themselves up on screen is nothing new – Ricky Gervais spun a whole show out of it with Extras – but Adrian Dunbar’s turn in this week’s Inside No 9 (BBC Two) is a particularly fine example of the genre. The timing couldn’t have been better, with him still preserved in our television memory as Superintendent Ted Hastings. Dunbar always seems like a man who doesn’t take himself too seriously, and here he was an absolute hoot as an actor taking himself as seriously as possible.