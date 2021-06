Ranking the top 25 cornerbacks in the NFL going into 2021 is like trying to rank your children. But it’s easy to know who the favorite is. The amount of top-level play from NFL cornerbacks is astonishing. It’s challenging to stack these guys with the multitude of schematic differences and responsibilities. Obviously, this is a subjective endeavor, and we could argue for days the names that are too high or too low. However, I prefer to look at this exercise as a nod of respect toward the top cover cornerbacks in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. It’s also crazy to see how much things have changed at the CB position since last year.