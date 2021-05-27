Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

You Can Shop the Newest Items from The Pioneer Woman Collection Live with Ree Tonight!

By Rebecca Angel Baer
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of The Pioneer Woman Collection at Walmart, listen up! New products are coming and if you want to see them and order them first, you will want to clear your calendar for Thursday, May 27, at 5PM EST. That is when Ree Drummond herself, along with her daughter Alex, will invite you into their home for a very unique, live shopping experience. For 40 minutes you can all participate in the Walmart Shop-Along live stream and shop some of the Drummond ladies' favorite products as well as some brand-new, never before seen items.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Woman#Southern Living#Fun Home#Online Shopping#Live Events#Denim#Walmart Com#Walmart Shop Along#Live Shopping Events#Exclusive Things#Brand#Chef#Love#Tonight#Live Stream#5pm Est#Daughter#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
Recipesbizjournals

The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond to host Facebook Live shopping event

Walmart’s latest social media-based shopping partnership will be a Facebook Live event May 27 with Ree Drummond, whose The Pioneer Woman product line is carried by the retailer. The “shop-along," hosted by Drummond and featuring her daughter, Alex Scott, will livestream starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday and will...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Shop the Last Piece From HighLowLuxxe’s Drop Collection Before It’s Gone Forever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time, people! If you haven’t shopped the latest collection on Amazon’s The Drop yet, then we suggest you don’t wait any longer. Blogger and style expert Jenee of HighLowLuxxe is back for another exclusive collaboration collection, but if you’ve shopped The Drop before, you know the deal — you have a super limited amount of time to nab the pieces before they’re gone forever!
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

Buy 2 Disney Items, Get 1 FREE When You Shop Online Today

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re celebrating some BIG sales this Memorial Day!. If you’re looking to do some shopping, this is THE time, friends. We’ve spotted not one, but two HUGE ways to...
CelebritiesElite Daily

You Can Cop Items From Olivia Rodrigo's Music Videos On Her New Depop Shop

As if Olivia Rodrigo hasn’t given enough to fans in 2021, the 18-year-old just teamed up with Depop to launch a shop in celebration of her new album SOUR. Featuring memorabilia and clothing from her music videos, the shop gives you the chance not only to dress like your favorite singer, but to do so in clothes she actually wore. The entire collection is priced between $10 to $85. You better check out the SOUR Shop fast, because the shop drops on June 3, and things are going to sell fast.
Books & LiteratureDaily Beast

The Best Short Story Collections That You Can Read in a Long Weekend

Short stories have always appealed to me. I majored in Creative Writing in college and had my fair share of exposure to the art of crafting a punchy, authentic story in a short space. To me, short story collections are the perfect things to bring on vacation or to spend a long weekend. Investing in a book you’ll put down a million and one times and forget the entire plot by the time you pick it back up just seems like a waste. Instead, find a collection (or even a novella or two) to sink your teeth into that. That way, each time you put the book down, you’ve finished a complete story and you can start all over again.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

53 Extended Memorial Day Sales You Can Still Shop Today

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. And if you're looking for the best extended Memorial Day sales to shop this year, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Relationship Advicewnypapers.com

Viewers invited to attend 'The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding'

New hour-long special premieres on Food Network on Saturday, June 26. Join the guest list to the fabulous frontier wedding as Ree Drummond’s daughter, Alex, marries her college sweetheart, Mauricio Scott. Viewers will have a front-row seat to these dream nuptials, from all the planning and preparation for the spectacular big day, on a Food Network special premiering Saturday, June 26 (11 a.m. ET/PT), and also on discovery+.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Makes These Surprising Foods In A Waffle Iron

As a chef who's constantly churning out new recipes, Food Network star Ree Drummond is a big fan of TikTok hacks that make putting together a great meal accessible for many experience levels. That's evident through the fact that she's never been shy about showing her love for multi-use gadgets such as a fish spatula, which she told "Today" she uses for everything but actual fish. Another thing "The Pioneer Woman" loves are appliances that simplify the cooking process and allow her to make a variety of dishes, like the ever-popular instant pot (via The Pioneer Woman). But there's one gadget in particular that's so versatile that Drummond deemed it an "essential" for her daughter Alex to have when she moved away to college: a waffle iron (via Delish).
Weight LossETOnline.com

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares 38-Pound Weight Loss

Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is showing off her 38-pound weight loss. The cooking show personality took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video detailing her weight loss journey, which started in January. "Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love...
Shoppingcastleinsider.com

Do You Qualify For EARLY ACCESS to the Newest Disney Collectible Plush?

Each month in 2021 has brought a new collectible as part of 2021 Treasures From the Vault Plush collection ! The series is exclusive to Amazon, but if youre a member of the Disney Official Fanclub, D23 , you can get early access to these collectors items! D23 members often get early or exclusive access to certain Disney merch. Last month, they were able to get the collectible Donald Duck, and now...
RelationshipsPopculture

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Husband Did Keep Promise at Daughter's Wedding Despite Accident

A little over a week ago, Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond, got married to Mauricio Scott. According to Taste of Country, Ree's husband and Alex's father, Ladd Drummond, got to take part in the ceremony in a big way despite the fact that he suffered a broken neck in March following a truck accident. During the wedding, Ladd was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, and he removed his neck brace to do so.
Home & GardenPosted by
Mashed

Your Kitchen Should Be Arranged In This Shape, According To The Pioneer Woman

Should you be so lucky as to have the opportunity to be able to design your own kitchen from scratch, the Pioneer Woman has a few pointers as to how it should be laid out. For starters, Ree Drummond is a strong advocate for the "work triangle," which maps out your three most used appliances or workstations in a triangular format, she told Food Network. At the Oklahoma family ranch, her kitchen's triangle — which doubles as her guest house and set kitchen that she designed from the ground up in 2008 — includes the stove, sink, and refrigerator.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Ree Drummond Reveals What You Don't Get To See On The Pioneer Woman - Exclusive

Ree Drummond, better known to millions of fans as "The Pioneer Woman," has been the host and star of the eponymous Food Network show for a decade now (via IMDb). As such, viewers have had the chance to watch endless hours of Drummond (along with family, friends, and guests) cook, chop, and chat away on episode after episode of the show's 28 seasons (via Food Network). But life hardly stops when the cameras aren't rolling — in fact, neither does production of the show.
FitnessPosted by
Daily Mail

Ree Drummond, 52, of Pioneer Woman reveals she lost 38lbs over the past year through simple exercises and portion control: 'No gimmicks at all!'

Ree Drummond revealed how she lost 38 pounds over the length of quarantine in a video that was shared to her Instagram Story and TikTok account earlier this month. The 52-year-old Pioneer Woman star uploaded the clip in an effort to inform her followers about her preferred weight-loss methods, which she noted were entirely ordinary and old-fashioned.