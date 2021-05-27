You Can Shop the Newest Items from The Pioneer Woman Collection Live with Ree Tonight!
Fans of The Pioneer Woman Collection at Walmart, listen up! New products are coming and if you want to see them and order them first, you will want to clear your calendar for Thursday, May 27, at 5PM EST. That is when Ree Drummond herself, along with her daughter Alex, will invite you into their home for a very unique, live shopping experience. For 40 minutes you can all participate in the Walmart Shop-Along live stream and shop some of the Drummond ladies' favorite products as well as some brand-new, never before seen items.www.msn.com