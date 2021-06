President Xi Jinping has declared that he wants to rebrand China as a “credible, lovable and respectable” country which is “open and confident”. His words were laughable coming from one of the world’s most controlling regimes, especially when they spewed from the mouth of a leader who has tightened the screw so brutally since taking charge in 2013 on both his own people and outsiders daring to dissent from his view of the planet.