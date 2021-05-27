Cancel
Physician compensation grew most for these 6 specialties

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompensation for most physicians has remained steady, despite financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic such as lower patient volumes, caps on elective procedures and increased medical practice closures, according to data released May 26 from the Medical Group Management Association. Primary care physician median total compensation increased 2.6 percent from...

www.beckershospitalreview.com
