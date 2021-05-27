Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. The Office of the High Representative said in a statement that its new leader is...

wgnradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentin Inzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Sarajevo#Ohr#Moscow#German#Ap#Balkan#Serbs#The Bosnian Serb#Muslims#Croats#Austrian#Ohr#U N#Chosen#Sarajevo#Bosnia Herzegovina#Country#Reconciliation#Legitimacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsVoice of America

Belarus Threatens West as EU Debates Severe Sanctions

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has threatened to retaliate for any European Union sanctions imposed on him for detaining two opposition activists after forcing their plane to land in Minsk earlier this week. Hours before a scheduled meeting in the Russian seaside resort of Sochi with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

German Ex-Minister Appointed Bosnia Peace Envoy

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Former German government minister Christian Schmidt was on Thursday named the new international High Representative in Bosnia, whose office oversees implementation of the 1995 peace accord. Schmidt will take office on Aug. 1, according to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council. The Board is comprised...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

German minister rejects idea of arms deliveries to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday rejected the idea of delivering weapons to Ukraine after the country’s president indicated that he would like military help from Berlin. Germany, along with France, has led Western diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatist rebels in...
Soccerthestatszone.com

International Friendly – Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro kick off? Wednesday 2nd June, 2021 – 17:00 (UK) Where is Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro being played? Stadion Grbavica, Sarajevo. Where...
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Democracy Digest: Hungary and Poland Refuse to Join EU Justice League

Democracy Digest: Hungary and Poland Refuse to Join EU Justice League. The two countries have decided not to join the new European Public Prosecutor’s Office, whose first cases will include the Czech prime minister’s conflict of interest over EU subsidies. Hungary and Poland, perhaps not surprisingly, announced this week they...
Politicswcn247.com

Europe rights envoy says freedoms deteriorating in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A European human rights envoy has criticized a “marked deterioration” of freedom of expression and of the media in Slovenia under the right-wing government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. The Council of Europe commissioner for human rights said in a memorandum released Friday that “some steps taken by the Slovenian government in recent months risk undermining the ability of independent voices to speak freely.” The commissioner listed problems that included “harassment, intimidation and criminal lawsuits against journalists" and "smear campaigns and intimidation targeting civil society activists.” A traditionally moderate Alpine nation, Slovenia also has seen a rise in political tensions recently that critics blame on government-fueled hate speech and lack of tolerance.
Politicswcn247.com

Serbian president says EU-brokered Kosovo talks to resume

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's president says European Union-mediated negotiations on normalizing relations with Kosovo that stalled last year will resume within days. Aleksandar Vucic on Friday did not specify the date but said “dialogue will continue in a very short period of time.” He added that “we are talking about days, not weeks.” Vucic spoke after U.S. and EU envoys visited this week both Serbia and Kosovo as part of efforts to help resolve a long-standing problem that remains a source of tension in the Balkans years after the wars of the 1990s. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.
Religionbalkaninsight.com

Serbia’s Vucic Wants to Control the Montenegrin Govt. It May Backfire

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic would do well to learn from the mistake made by Montenegro’s Milo Djukanovic. His quest for absolute power may come back to haunt him. Once again, the Serbian Orthodox Church, SOC, has been the stage of a ruthless political game by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to bring the government of Montenegro under his control.
Politics24newshd.tv

Russia, Belarus security chiefs agree to counter West

The security services of Russia and Belarus said Thursday that they will cooperate more closely to counter what they said were the West's "aggressive policies". Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, and the Belarusian Committee for State Security, known as the KGB, made the announcement in identical statements after their heads met in Belarus.
Pharmaceuticalsmilwaukeesun.com

Serbia, Argentina Launch Production Of Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

Serbia and Argentina have begun industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. 'It is a great honor for me to launch production of the Russian-Serbian vaccine with you today. We are starting to produce 4 million [doses] of Sputnik V vaccine,' Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during an online ceremony on June 4.
PoliticsAsbarez News

Council of Europe Chief Urges Yerevan and Baku to Negotiate

The President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel said that during his meeting with Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and in a call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev he urged the two countries to resume negotiations over the border standoff, saying stability in the South Caucasus was important for the European Union.
Politicseuropeanwesternbalkans.com

European Parliament and Council reach agreement on €14 billion IPA III

BRUSSELS – The European Parliament and the Council agreed yesterday on the new Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance (IPA III), with a total budget of over €14 billion, for the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework period. The political agreement will be converted into the final legal text of the Regulation, still subject...
Politicspakistanchristian.tv

The leader of the Belarusian opposition will meet with Zeman and Babik in the Czech Republic

According to the KTK, the Belarusian opposition leader will also meet with representatives of some parliamentary parties, including Foreign Minister Jakub Gulhenek (CSSD) or representatives of the Belarusian community in the Czech Republic. He will meet with Vistro on Monday and Zaman and Babik on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will deliver a speech at the upper house meeting, Senate Press Secretary Sue Nguyen told ČTK today.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Belarus, Crimea: Ukraine Prepares for Armed Conflict in North and South

The Ukrainian government has announced that it is shoring up security and military forces in the north of the country on its border with Belarus and to the south on what it calls the administrative border of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea: the exact language of the government and the armed forces of the nation.
Energy Industrytacticalreport.com

Libya-Italy: Coast Guard, security and energy cooperation

Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba met last Monday (31/5/21) with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in Rome. PM Dabeiba was accompanied on his visit by a delegation of seven ministers from the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU). Prior to his meeting with PM Draghi, PM Dabeiba also took...
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Before final verdict, Mladic's bloody legacy divides Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Fikret Grabovica wants to see at least some remorse from wartime Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic when U.N. judges deliver their final verdict for genocide and other war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1990s ethnic carnage. Grabovica's 11-year-old daughter, Irma, was among the 10,000 civilians killed...
Politicscaspiannews.com

Baku Responds to French President's Remarks on Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including France’s role in observing the ceasefire, the return of so-called prisoners of war and the delimitation and demarcation of the state border. In a meeting with Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...