Amazon Closes Conn. Construction Site Again After 8th Noose Found: 'It's Deplorable'
Amazon has once again shut down a construction site in Windsor, Connecticut, after an eighth noose was found on the property Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. The first noose was found on the property on April 27 and on April 29, five more ropes "that could be interpreted as nooses" were found on different floors, Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power told USA Today in a previous statement. Weeks later, another noose was found on May 19.www.msn.com