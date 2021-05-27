Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of The Real Voice Of Milli Vanilli, John Davis

By Amy Beeman
grunge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, who helped voice late '80s-early '90s pop sensation Milli Vanilli's album "Girl You Know it's True" died on May 24 from COVID-19, according to his daughter, Jasmine Davis. He was 66. Jasmin posted on Facebook of her father's death, along with a video of the late singer playing the keyboard and singing the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah."

www.grunge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Milli Vanilli#Real Love#True Love#Music Video#Hallelujah#The New York Daily News#Variety#Song#Singing#Girl#Daughter#Loud Everybody#Truth#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

RIP: Singer Behind Milli Vanilli Hits Dead At 66

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The tale of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — best known to fans as the late-’80s/’90s pop group Milli Vanilli — has become the stuff of legend. The pair achieved worldwide fame thanks to their hits “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It On The Rain,” but were quickly the subject of public ridicule after it was discovered that they were not the voices behind their smash songs.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Milli Vanilli singer, John Davis, dies of coronavirus at 66

John Davis, one of the real voices behind infamous music group Milli Vanilli, has died of coronavirus. He was 66. “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” Davis’ daughter Jasmin posted to Facebook on May 24. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
MusicPosted by
Distractify

The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

The legacy of a legend will always live on. In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis.
Public HealthPopculture

Real Milli Vanilli Singer Dead After COVID-19 Diagnosis

John Davis, one of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli, died on Monday after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was 66. Milli Vanilli was the infamous 1980s pop duo made up of Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, who won the Grammy for Best New Artist before it was revealed that they did not play or sing on any of their releases. Davis was among the studio performers who sang on their hits, including "Girl You Know It's True" and "Blame It On The Rain."
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Australian Music Centre appoints Catherine Haridy to replace John Davis as CEO

The Australian Music Centre has a new CEO following the departure of long-term leader John Davis. Haridy has worked in A&R for Warner Music and Festival Mushroom Records, as well as sitting on the boards of the Community Broadcasting Foundation, Parlour Gigs, Support Act, Music Victoria and the Association of Artist Managers. Most recently, she has been the executive director of the Association of Artist Managers.
World24newshd.tv

Devastated Hasnain Lehri shares heart-wrenching note for his late father

We believe top Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri is going through one of the most soul-shattering phases of his life as he lost his father who passed away recently. Lehri is celebrated for his top-notch personality traits also the model is blessed with captivating good looks so it is no wonder he has acquired such a high stature for himself in the showbiz industry.
Books & Literatureamericana-uk.com

Book Review – David Boucher and Lucy Boucher “Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen: Deaths and Entrances”

Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan, their influences, longevity and their ‘Duende’. Having reviewed several books recently; collectively they have made me realise that a past inclination to only stick with musical biographies and autobiographies was a mistake. Assuming that books about music were likely to be either dull, incomprehensible or both goes out of the window when along comes another volume full of information and thought-provoking insight and ideas.
North Adams, MAberkshirefinearts.com

Emergence at North Adams Eclipse Mill Gallery

Emergence, an exhibition featuring new work by Debi Pendell, Diane Sawyer, Sarah Sutro, and Betty Vera, is on view June 3–30 at the Eclipse Mill Gallery. Passing through and emerging from the pandemic year, these artists offer fresh perspectives in response to a time of isolation, contemplation, and loss. They...
Musicwjab.org

Andrew Limbong

As Grants For Shuttered Venues Trickle Out, Many Owners Are Still Waiting. Live Music Is Back, But You Might Still Have To Wait On That Arena Show. Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza As Chicago Summer Festival Season Opens Up. By Andrew Limbong • May 19, 2021. Pervis Staples, Founding Member Of...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Brett Ryan Stewart & Amelia White's new single, "Somebody to Hold"

As the saying goes, there is a time and a season for everything. Both Brett Ryan Stewart and Amelia White must have had this adage in mind when deciding to finally release “Somebody to Hold,” which they co-wrote seven years ago. On its face, the song, a lilting Americana ballad that features the two artists trading melodic pleas, serves as yet another ode to humankind’s deep longing for connection. However, in the wake of a year spent in the isolation, division, and confusion of a global pandemic, it feels like so much more. Stewart recalls coming across an old iPhone demo of the tune at the start of lockdown and being instantly transported back. “It was a different world. And yet, still, that hunger for human connection was lingering in our subconscious enough to summon these lyrics. Who’d have known that years later that notion would be amplified tenfold by a global quarantine.”
Celebrities1015khits.com

Aretha Franklin at #1

Today in 1967, Aretha Franklin went to No.1 on the US singles chart with her version of the Otis Redding hit ‘Respect’. A No.10 hit on the UK chart. Aretha scored her first UK No.1 20 years later with a duet with George Michael ‘I Knew You Were Waiting’.
Music940wfaw.com

David Crosby Drops Lyric Video For Michael McDonald Teamup

David Crosby's has dropped the lyric video for “River Rise,” the lead single from his upcoming For Free album set for July 23rd. The track is a new team-up with the Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, and was-co-written with McDonald and Crosby's son, longtime keyboardist and collaborator James Raymond. Raymond recently...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘My Funny Valentine’: Rodgers & Hart’s Evergreen Ballad

Between 1919 and 1943, pianist/composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart wrote many timeless songs – including the likes of “The Lady Is A Tramp,” “Blue Moon,” and “Have You Met Miss Jones – but “My Funny Valentine” is undoubtedly their crowning glory. Written as a slow ballad that wavers...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Nathaniel Rateliff “Mavis”

Stunning. This wonderfully atmospheric live performance of ‘Mavis’ builds towards a tremendous climax, with Nathaniel Rateliff unleashing real emotion in his wailing voice, rising over the dramatic backing vocals. This song was one of the highlights from his 2020 album ‘And It’s Still Alright’. Listening to it now, in these socially distant times, ‘Mavis’ seems slightly prophetic and there’s certainly greater meaning and feeling in lines like, “In other worlds, in other worlds I would be with you // And other nights, and other nights I think I’ve seen you.” It was recorded during Rateliff’s shows in September 2020 in Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Due to the restrictions in place at the time, there were only 175 audience members each night in the 9400-capacity venue. For all those who missed out on these gigs, you’re in luck because the single is taken from the upcoming live album, ‘Red Rocks 2020’, which is due out on 16th July.
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (Colson Whitehead & Margaret Atwood on Television Adaptation of Their Fiction, Michelle Zauner on the New Japanese Breakfast album, and more)

Colson Whitehead and Margaret Atwood discussed the challenges of television adaptation of fiction at TIME. Michelle Zauner discussed the new Japanese Breakfast album with NPR Music, InsideHook, and PopMatters. June's best eBook deals. Today's best eBook deals. eBooks on sale for $1.99 today:. The Hold Steady played a Tiny Desk...