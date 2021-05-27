Granholm divests from electric vehicle manufacturer

© Getty Images

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has divested from electric vehicle manufacturer Proterra following scrutiny from Republicans over her ties to the company.

“Secretary Granholm has acted in full accordance with the comprehensive ethical standards set by the Biden Administration and has completed her divestment well ahead of the time required by her ethics agreement,” an Energy Department spokesperson said in an email.

According to the department, Granholm has fully divested from her stock in the company, doing so 89 days into her time at the department's helm. This is less than half of the 180 days required under her ethics agreement.

Republicans have raised concerns about Granholm’s holdings in Proterra, where she also formerly held a board position. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) has gone as far as calling for an investigation by the department's internal watchdog.

He particularly pointed to President Biden ’s virtual tour of a Proterra manufacturing plant as well as Granholm’s activities in promoting electric vehicles, batteries and infrastructure.

A department spokesperson has said that Granholm didn’t play a role in Biden’s tour.

Proterra makes electric buses and delivery trucks, as well as electric vehicle batteries.

Biden and his administration have pitched electric vehicles as a climate solution, and his infrastructure plan calls for $174 billion in investments in this area.