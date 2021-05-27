Public Safety Blotter Articles

Cancel
Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a vehicle collision at on the 800 block of Mifflin Road shortly before 3 a.m. When first responders arrived, they discovered the vehicle struck a pole and tree. Medics and firefighters extricated the female driver trapped inside. She was transported to a local...

