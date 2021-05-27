Public Safety Blotter Articles

On Tuesday morning, the Town of Smithtown Department of Public Safety welcomed four new officers and recognized the efforts of six department members for outstanding measures within the community. On June 1st, 2021, Supervisor Ed Wehrheim administered the oath of office for the four new members during the swearing-in ceremony which was held on the steps of Smithtown Town Hall at 11am. The ceremony was led by Chief Tom Lohmann. In addition to the swearing in of Park Ranger Christopher Gonzalez, Fire Marshal Anthony Verni, Fire Marshal Kyle McCarthy, and Investigator Brett Bailey, Chief Lohmann presented six current members of the department with awards for their exceptionalism. Deputy Director Catherine Caillat and Chief Fire Marshal Nick Kefalos were presented with Exceptional Service awards. Sergeant Scott Roberts, Bay Constable Daniel Shannon, and Bay Constable David Rosenberg were awarded for Meritorious Service, for the rescue of six fishermen. Bay Constable Michael Grayson was presented with the first ever Peace Officer of the Year Award.