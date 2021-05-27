Upcoming Artist LL. White’ New Song ‘I Wish I Could Be We’ is a Musical Union of Various Strains and Flavors
Music artist LL. White creates a mesmerizing verse of various genre strains set into a harmonic pathway in her newly released song, ‘I Wish I Could Be We’. The strains of Christian pop intersected with other genres pave the way for a beautiful union of musical diversity. Music artist LL. White who also goes by the stage name LL. White On Damascus Rd. has embarked upon a journey to mesmerize her audiences with the release of the song, ‘I Wish I Could Be We’. In this song, she collaborates with fellow musicians Natasha Polanco and Cassandra Jackson who incorporate their respective creative spin to it. The song’s music video also depicts the themes that give the audience a direct peek into the musician’s artistic mind.yourdigitalwall.com