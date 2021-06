Do you have a situation you need some help with? Send your questions to Miss Conduct. I have been invited to a wedding for a relative’s daughter. I’m not very close to the relative, but the invite is typical in our family. I am one of the few who knows that this relative is in serious financial straits, but is spending a fortune on the wedding. This is all consumer debt that is likely to get washed away in a bankruptcy shortly after the wedding. I feel very uncomfortable attending because of this and know many of my relatives would feel the same if they knew. Should I tell others or just decline?