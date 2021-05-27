Cancel
Angelcreatives churns out heartfelt reggae rhythms and feel-good expressions in the ringtone ‘Hello Anthem’

yourdigitalwall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public-spirited music project from Boston, Angelcreatives has a set of music creatives who have presented the new ringtone ‘Hello Anthem’ to inspire prosperity. The upcoming group of creative musicians Angelcreatives has produced an outlandish EP called ‘Hello Anthem’. Releasing it amidst the pandemic has been the most appropriate timing for these music creative personalities because the songs are as pleasing as the breath of fresh air that the world is in dire need. The songs are regarded as alert tone ringtones that allow users to access Telehealth from their phones at any time to achieve lifetime wellbeing. Whenever you hear the songs from the EP, you start to cover yourself in a bubble of happiness. The title track ‘Hello Anthem’ featuring Ekamio begins with an inspiring hymn of confidence and progresses into awesome, upbeat music.

yourdigitalwall.com
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Claptone delivers feel-good anthem ‘My Night’ with indie duo APRE

Claptone is setting the tone for this summer with his feel-good collaboration titled “My Night” featuring indie electronic duo APRE released via Different Recordings. The catchy new single follows the German DJ’s 2021 originals “Zero” and “Golden” as well as rump-shaking remixes for the likes of Ava Max, Trans-X, and Storm Queen.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Bill Daniels has churned out a lot of euphoria with the blues tune in the magnificent song ‘Greedyman’

The gifted Bill Daniels has engaged the fans with soulful vibes of blues in the track ‘Greedyman’. The exuberating track has organic vocals with immersive music. The prolific musician, Bill Daniels has received massive acclaim for his fascinating lyricism in his recent track. He has brought the warmth of blues music with the magnificent hit number ‘Greedyman’. The artist is also popularly called ‘THE BLUES BABY’ for his immense contribution to the genre. The likable dynamism in his tracks has fetched him a lot of accolades as he continues to deliver some rocking tunes. The artist is based out of Mobile in Alabama and belongs to the Deep South. He was raised in a neighborhood that belongs to the DOWN THE BAY area of the town. He spent most of his childhood and stayed near the blues bar in the locality. The fans can check out his latest tracks that are streaming on Apple Music.
Musicyourdigitalwall.com

Real OG Ice Man Churns Out Magnificent Rap Details in New Single ‘Know My Worth’

For a very long time, the genre of rap and hip-hop has remained difficult for many to enter. Succeeding in it requires unique strengths and high-end taste in music that would instantly enchant the audience. While there are many artists to seep in, not everyone has been able to hold on to the fame. But now and then, some truly gifted artists show up, who with their exclusive sonic qualities enjoy consistent attention in the musical landscape. One of them is Real OG Ice Man. The talented Los Angeles rapper Real OG Ice Man has connected with the vast audience group with his lyrical prowess and unique rhythmic bars. Growing up, the artist had a hard time figuring out things and has struggled to get his music out. Driven with passion and sheer dedication for the craft of rap, the artist has stood out as a brilliant wordsmith who engages with catchy hip-hop productions. Out on the platform is his latest single ‘Know My Worth’ which displays all his eclectic qualities. The artist always had a strong grip over songwriting and the words highlight his hustle. The project has a catchy soundscape and the verses hit hard for their deep, real meaning.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Santigold joins late reggae legend U-Roy for new song; U-Roy's final album out in July

Trojan Jamaica/BMG is proud to announce the release of U-Roy’s final full-length album, SOLID GOLD U-ROY. The album was originally set to come out in 2020 with plans for a worldwide tour in support, but unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the release. Now, with the heartbreaking loss of U-Roy on February 17, the album has become a celebration of one of the most profoundly influential reggae stars of his generation. An originator of the chatty rhythmic vocal style known as toasting -- a key foundational element in the development of rap in its early stages in the 1970s -- U-Roy left behind an unmatched legacy which is clearly on display on SOLID GOLD U-ROY, with its guest appearances including Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Mick Jones of The Clash, Santigold, Sly & Robbie, David Hinds of Steel Pulse, Big Youth, Tarrus Riley, Rygin King, Jesse Royal, Richie Spice, and Scientist. The album arrives on July 16, 2021; pre-orders are available now.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Escalator" by FLDPLN

Today we have the pleasure of introducing you to the new single from dream-electronic artist FLDPLN. ‘Escalator’ is the first taste of his forthcoming record by the same name. Scheduled for release on July 30, it will be available both digitally and on color vinyl via the label Sillas Famosas.
Entertainmentdailymusicroll.com

J Knack has Churned Out Riveting Beats of Rap with a Modern Sheen in the Brilliant Song ‘Tsunami’

The rapper, J Knack is popular for his electrifying rap numbers. He has given a high-voltage performance with his latest hip-hop music video ‘Tsunami’. It is a sensational offering by the brilliant exponent of rap music. In my view, it is a scintillating execution by the rapper based out of Colorado. The music video is released for the audiences by the futuristic music label ‘868 Entertainment’. One can know more about his forthcoming ventures through the updates shared on his Instagram handle. His Facebook posts are shared regularly and it has created some excitement for his fans.
MusicGenius

Check Out The “Feels Like Summer” Playlist

Summer is almost here. After a trying year, we’re all ready to finally kick back on a warm day with a cold drink, playing tunes with our friends. We teamed up with CÎROC to bring you the “Feels Like Summer” playlist to help you keep chill vibes going throughout your summer. Lay back and enjoy music from artists like Morray, Fat Joe, and Cardi B.
Theater & Dancedailymusicroll.com

Nasha Man has Churned Out Magnificent Rap Vocals in the Exquisite Dancehall Number ‘Boxup me brain’

The terrific Nasha Man has lived up to the expectation of his fans with the music video ‘Boxup me brain’. It is a sensational piece of track by the rapper. The talented artist, Nasha Man has come up with an exciting dancehall track with his deft touches. He has brilliantly incorporated afrobeat and dancehall tunes in the splendid music video ‘Boxup me brain’. In my view, the captivating lyrics and the insane flow of the track is breathtaking. There is plenty of energy in the track and it has forced the fans to dance to the beats. The rapper is showered with praises from all corners by the audience and peers. The music video is an exciting narration of the subject the rapper wants to convey to the audience. The smashing music videos by the rapper are trending on YouTube.
Musicflairja.com

Sing me a love song (I got a few)

“The one you love and the one who loves you are never, ever the same person.”. Now I could end the column right here. I could throw up this quote and say, Ladies and gentlemen, this is the algebraic equation that explains why yours truly is the lone ranger. Having said that, he had a native American sidekick, but you know what I mean.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Niceness reggae and ’that one drop’

The members of reggae band Niceness recorded their latest record in a summer-camp style setting. The Telluride-based band dropped “Realize” back in February, but it had been recorded well before the news started reporting the possibility of a forthcoming virus, well before quarantine and well before the time when you shouldn’t go near your co-workers, bandmates or best friends.
New York City, NYfox8tv.com

Feel Good Friday – May 21st

Two Police Officers in New York City are being called Heroes for rescuing a man who had fallen onto Subway Tracks. A Medical episode had rendered the man unconscious and a train was coming. The Officers sprung into action, one using his flashlight to stop the train while the other got the man off the tracks and back onto the platform. The man is said to be breathing and alert.
Vancouver, WAkexp.org

Khari Wendell McClelland - Feels Real Good

In a way, singer/songwriter Khari Wendell McClelland shares the writing credit for today's Song of the Day with his Facebook followers. The Vancouver-based artist asked them to share the ways they've been finding joy during the otherwise bleak pandemic, and then took their answers and created this beautiful track. "It...
Manhattan, NYdowntownmagazinenyc.com

Fascinating Rhythm

Bandleader, composer, musician, entrepreneur – Jon Batiste’s moment is now. IN A CAVERNOUS SPACE ON THE 79TH FLOOR of 3 World Trade Center, a tall, Black man summons glorious sounds from a baby grand piano, surrounded by endless views of Manhattan. He is full of kinetic energy, sometimes standing, sometimes sitting, shoes off, feet working the pedals, hands in motion, jumping from classical themes to jazz riffs to popular songs in a seamless flow of Music, with a capital M. This is Jon Batiste.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Netflix FEEL GOOD Season 2 Trailer

Netflix has released this official trailer for “FEEL GOOD” season 2. As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward. Synopsis. Feel Good stars Mae Martin as Mae, a rising...
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Toni Collette elevates the formulaic but feel-good racehorse movie 'Dream Horse'

Based on a true story, "Dream Horse" is a straightforward and unfussy feel-good drama about a group of ordinary people from a small Welsh town who decide to inject a little zest (and the risk of financial ruin) into their humdrum lives by breeding a racehorse, although none of them has the slightest experience in the field. Improbably, the stallion - named Dream Alliance for the motley assortment of naive and starry-eyed nobodies who form a syndicate to financially support, raise and race him - manages to do better than anyone could have imagined.
MusicYour EDM

Calvin Harris Previews Boppy Summer Anthem Out Soon, “By Your Side” [WATCH]

Calvin Harris has a ripe summer hit on his hands, a collaborative dance anthem with British singer/songwriter Tom Grennan. The producer readies fans for his first new music of 2021 and shares an official audio preview of “By Your Side” via the announcement video below, complete with floral visuals and a bright demeanor. An additional preview, which focuses on the lyrical performance, is available to watch via YouTube here.
Rock Musickuvo.org

Vinyl Vault—Feels Good to Me

This week on the Vinyl Vault it’s an album entitled “Feels Good to Me” by drummer Bill Bruford. Released on Polydor in 1977, the record was the first solo album by Yes and King Crimson alum Bruford. Bruford assembled a crack lineup for the date with Allan Holdsworth on guitar,...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Spin Rhythm Out Now on Google Play

Super Spin Studios’ dizzying rhythm game Spin Rhythm is gyrating its way onto the Google Play Store. The original title, Spin Rhythm XD has been ported to mobile format by publisher Habby. Now Android users can download this version for free. An acclaimed title on steam, this release features heart-pounding and blood-pumping rhythm gameplay.
Middletown, DEhockessincommunitynews.com

Feel the vibe: Middletown gets Reggae Roots Music Festival

What’s red, black, green and invading Middletown with a weekend full of hypnotic jams?. The festival, presented by SuperNova Productions, will offer a posh lineup that includes dancehall DJs, reggae artists and Jamaican steel-drum bands. Philly Roots Reggae band Jah People will headline the festival. In addition to live music,...
Theater & DanceStereogum

Watch Thursday Bash Out A Post-Hardcore Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark”

Usually, Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes to Late Night brings together ad-hoc supergroups from the metal, punk, and hardcore worlds to play covers of beloved old songs. Last week, for instance, it was a salute to Björk’s “Hyperballad,” and it featured people from bands like Cave-In, Deftones, and Killswitch Engage. On the most recent edition, though, Two Minutes has done something special. They’ve brought in one band, New Jersey emo/post-hardcore greats Thursday, to cover another Jersey legend.