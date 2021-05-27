‘In Love With Me’ by Debra Danielsen indulges in a rich melodic affair
Versatile artist Debra Danielsen introduces her extravagant qualities with the new single ‘In Love With Me’ that implores the value of self-love with stunning harmonies. While hustling through our everyday life, most of us forget the value of self-love. Emerging on the scene to remind all the importance of self-love and acceptance, talented pop artist Debra Danielsen exposes her strong pop qualities. The artist believes that each individual is valuable and created beautifully. With her inevitable musical talent, the singer encourages all to trust their gut and be who they are. Her recent single ‘In Love With Me’ is a powerful self-love anthem that revolves around the same subject. Her magnetic voice seals the listener’s attention and the poetic verses urge the listener to heal their inner wounds, and sing, and dance freely to her hooking melodies.yourdigitalwall.com