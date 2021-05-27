Cancel
‘In Love With Me’ by Debra Danielsen indulges in a rich melodic affair

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersatile artist Debra Danielsen introduces her extravagant qualities with the new single ‘In Love With Me’ that implores the value of self-love with stunning harmonies. While hustling through our everyday life, most of us forget the value of self-love. Emerging on the scene to remind all the importance of self-love and acceptance, talented pop artist Debra Danielsen exposes her strong pop qualities. The artist believes that each individual is valuable and created beautifully. With her inevitable musical talent, the singer encourages all to trust their gut and be who they are. Her recent single ‘In Love With Me’ is a powerful self-love anthem that revolves around the same subject. Her magnetic voice seals the listener’s attention and the poetic verses urge the listener to heal their inner wounds, and sing, and dance freely to her hooking melodies.

Musicdailymusicroll.com

Pop Single ‘In Love With Me’ by Artist Debra Danielsen Stirs a New Kind of Self-Motivation

Musical personality Debra Danielsen recently came out with her new pop single, ‘In Love With Me’ which is set to feature on her upcoming debut album, ‘RHEB3L’. Music artist Debra Danielsen is presenting a colossal stream of motivation and musical glory with the verses of her newly released song, ‘In Love With Me‘. The song is set to feature on her forthcoming debut album called RHEB3L. The track is a self-motivational saga and a self-love anthem that encourages the audience to let go of haters and live a life reflecting upon their own selves. According to the singer, her personality and passion for music brim through each stanza of her song. Her music has a purpose to uplift those who feel unloved and left out through her musical energy, love, and confidence.
UEFAweraveyou.com

Marshmello collabs with The Jonas Brothers on ‘Leave Before You Love Me’: Listen

The mysterious producer and DJ Marshmello continues to raise the bar in the world of EDM with his recent successful music, as well as making history just last week when he was announced to be performing at the UEFA Champions Final, being the first electronic producer to play at this event. Now the producer has astonished fans again as he teams up with American superstar boyband The Jonas Brothers on a brand new showstopping ballad titled ‘Leave Before You Love Me’.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Must-stream: Jason Ross and Ophelia Records make for melodic ‘Convergence’

Melodic mastermind Jason Ross is at it again. Reunited with Seven Lions‘ Ophelia Records for his first extended outing since his breakthrough LP 1000 Faces, Ross is back to bless everyone’s ears with a scintillating four-song EP, Convergence. The project is bookended by “. ” with Blanke and Chandler Leighton,...
Musicflaunt.com

Cmagic5 | Feisty New Video for “Love Me If You Can''

Following the release of her debut album, , Toronto teen artist Cmagic5 is now unveiling a new music video for “Love Me If You Can.” The sassy visual is empowering and inspirational, with each and every word being emphasized with her bold movements. Through vibrant flashing lights, multiple costume changes and fierce dance moves, she makes sure you listen to what she has to say, marking her territory from the very first second.
Moviesnerdgeist.com

I Just Love Me Some Liam Neeson Action Films

I am a sucker of Liam Neeson action films and I was always a fan of Ice Road Truckers so this is the perfect combination for me. Ice Road sees a group of truckers travelling along a dangerous stretch of land in a race against time to save a group of trapped miners and yes I am going to see this as soon as its physically possible.
ComicsThe Beat

Young & Corona reteam for haunting new comic THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK

After the success of their Eisner Award nominated series Middlewest, comic creators Skottie Young and Jorge Corona have reunited for a chilling new five-issue comic miniseries from Image Comics, The Me You Love in the Dark. Announced via CBR yesterday, Young is once again writing with Corona on art duties...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Anthony Rich interview: ‘Call Me Kat’ director

“To be a part of a show where it’s this kind of alternate, wonderful world was just thrilling,” declares Anthony Rich about the new Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat.” Rich directed three episodes of the freshman comedy, which stars Mayim Bialik as a thirtysomething single proprietor of a local “cat cafe,” which was just renewed for a second season. The series marks a reunion of sorts for Rich and Bialik — Rich worked with the actress for 12 years on “The Big Bang Theory.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Rich above.
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Icewear Vezzo Shows Major Love To Detroit On New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints"

Icewear Vezzo has been around for years, consistently putting on for Detroit with all of his releases. He's one of the frontrunners in his city, using his platform to support rising rappers from the Motor City. As one of the major players in America's Comeback City, Icewear Vezzo has crafted a sound for himself to continue expanding on. On his latest mixtape Rich Off Pints, Vezz brings energy, raw street tales, and plenty of authenticity to the table.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Bass Affairs

Well, here's something to raise the spirits: a first new 12" from Frank Timm's Sound Stream alias for three years. Those familiar with the German producer's work will know exactly what to expect, namely delicious disco house cut-ups that turn selected loops from largely forgotten gems into insatiable dancefloor gold. A-side "Bass Affairs" is particularly good, delivering a perfect blend of sun-kissed Brazilian guitars, rubbery slap bass loops and lilting Rhodes chords (all accompanied, of course, by thunderous kick drums). There's a more traditional disco-house feel about the filter-heavy "Sweep Magic", while "Starstrike" is a throbbing, stripped back affair that makes great use of looped-up bass guitars.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

A Love Affair With the Balenciaga Work

In a fairly old PurseForum thread, member BellaShoes said,. “For a first timer…you just cannot go wrong with a city. My violet city was my first and she is PERFECT…perfect size, perfect leather..love the shoulder strap… start with a CITY!!! You can “graduate” to a Work. Have fun!!!!!!”. Not to...
Books & Literaturemissourireview.com

“he doesn’t flirt with me, he just texts me love poems” Zain Murdock

This week’s Poem of the Week is “he doesn’t flirt with me, he just texts me love poems” by Zain Murdock!. Zain Murdock is a 21-year-old Pisces who loves radically. Her work has previously been featured by The Adroit Journal, Aunt Chloe, and the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program. She’s receiving her BA in Creative Writing from Columbia University, but spent half of those years in Silver Spring, Maryland falling in love. When Zain dies, she hopes to grab a drink with James Baldwin and ask him if, or when, he thinks the world is going to be okay. Sometimes she posts her poems on her Instagram, @zaineyre.
MusicGolfWRX

‘As long as you love me’: Brooks and Bryson feud inspires hilarious song

The Koepka-DeChambeau rivalry reignited this week, and it’s now even inspired a song from golf fan and musician Sam Harrop. The talented Harrop has already penned songs over a number of other golfers, but now it’s Brooks and Bryson’s turn, with the brilliant lyrics set to the BackStreet Boys’ “As long as you love me”.
Theater & Dancedailymusicroll.com

Join an emotionally rich musical journey with Hila and her latest single ‘Find Me Somewhere Else’

Upcoming singer and songwriter, Hila Baksay has come up with her latest single ‘Find Me Somewhere Else’ to offer the listeners. It is an emotive dance-pop number. A strong sense of identity and creative pop ambiance reflect through the latest single ‘Find Me Somewhere Else’ by emerging singer Hila. The artist has poured down a blend of contrast, multiple melodies, and dance vibe to the track which makes it indulgent yet enjoyable. The refreshing musical arrangement shines brightly while the artist meanders through the pop-soaked soundscape with her honey-dripping voice. Filled with multiple immersive moments and a continuous progression, the track churns out the authentic essence of dance-pop music. The track is written by the singer only and reflecting her versatility of vocal skills and intriguing lyricism.
Musicnaxos.com

Podcast: Dancing elegance, melodic flow. Overtures by Daniel-François-Esprit Auber.

Daniel-François-Esprit Auber (1782-1871) was one of the most famous composers of the 19th century. Working with his lifelong collaborator, the renowned dramatist and librettist Eugéne Scribe, he gave definitive form to the uniquely French genres of grand historical opera (La Muette de Portici) and opéra-comique (Fra Diavolo). His overtures were famous all over the world, as much for their engaging titles (The Bronze Horse, The Black Domino, The Crown Diamonds) as for their dancing elegance and fluent melodies. Raymond Bisha introduces a new programme of overtures and entr’actes from Auber’s stage works conducted by Dario Salvi, a specialist in the restoration and performance of rare works, in particular those of Meyerbeer and Auber.
WorldThe Guardian

Hello, It’s Me! review – mysteries of love and science in wartime Armenia

This intriguing and mysterious romantic drama from 1966 is directed by Armenian film-maker Frunze Dovlatyan; it was entered into competition at Cannes that year and is now rereleased. Hello, It’s Me! often has that kind of freewheeling breeziness that you might associate with the 60s; at other times, I found myself thinking of Max Ophüls’s Letter from an Unknown Woman.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Between the Richness

Here’s footage of 10,000 or so people hanging on Pat Flynn’s every word at Have Heart’s 2019 reunion show—possibly the biggest hardcore gig ever. Yet it’s probably not that difficult to imagine Flynn at his day job as a high school teacher; the skill sets are pretty similar. Hardcore bands and teachers revered decades down the line both tend to honor teenagers’ inherent distrust of authority as well as their desire for guidance. As life gets complicated in adulthood, clear-cut instruction in making sense of the world is harder to come by. In the wake of his father’s death in 2010, Flynn found himself yearning for a similar desire for clarity, and that’s where Fiddlehead came in. Originally formed as an outlet for Flynn’s grief, the Boston quintet finally released their debut LP, Springtime and Blind, in 2018, wondering if they’d outlived their purpose. Then came marriage, fatherhood, impending midlife crises, a handful of throwback hardcore projects, and now, three years later, Fiddlehead’s vital sophomore album, Between the Richness, wherein Flynn leads a communal reckoning with all of the complicated shit that takes us from our twenties to the grave.
Celebritiesthe360mag.com

Lyn Lapid × When She Loved Me

LYN LAPID UNVEILS COVER OF SARAH MCLACHLAN’S“WHEN SHE LOVED ME”. Lyn Lapid returns with a cover of Sarah McLachlan’s critically acclaimed and widely adored “When She Loved Me”—listen HERE. Lyn also unveils a live performance video of her take on the song on her YouTube—watch HERE. Lyn originally released a...