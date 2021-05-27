Norfolk NATO Festival Announces 2021 Details and Theme: Stronger Together
For over 65 years, Norfolk, Virginia has organized a salute to NATO’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the world – Norfolk NATO Festival. Norfolk is NATO’s home in North America, and the Norfolk NATO Festival is the only festival in the world that honors the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its 30 member nations. Norfolk NATO Festival returns on June 5, continuing a tradition of cultural exchange and enriching the lives of community members of all ages.outwire757.com