Waterloo Memorial weekend kickoff party includes vaccine clinic
WATERLOO, Iowa — Kick off Memorial Day weekend celebrations with Friday Loo on May 28th from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. “We had a fantastic crowd to kick off the season and look forward to continuing the fun this weekend. The planning team, volunteers, vendors and band can’t wait to bring the community together again this weekend for live music, excellent food, and a great time.” said Main Street Waterloo executive director Jessica Rucker.cbs2iowa.com