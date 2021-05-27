Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Memorial weekend kickoff party includes vaccine clinic

By Morgan Ward
cbs2iowa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, Iowa — Kick off Memorial Day weekend celebrations with Friday Loo on May 28th from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. “We had a fantastic crowd to kick off the season and look forward to continuing the fun this weekend. The planning team, volunteers, vendors and band can’t wait to bring the community together again this weekend for live music, excellent food, and a great time.” said Main Street Waterloo executive director Jessica Rucker.

cbs2iowa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Waterloo, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Society
Waterloo, IA
Society
Waterloo, IA
Government
Waterloo, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Lincoln, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccine#Local Food#Memorial Day Weekend#Street Vendors#Waterloo Memorial#Kickoff Party#Main Street Waterloo#Hungry Charlies#Unitypoint#Unity Point Health#Downtown Waterloo#Lincoln Park#Classic Rock#Band#Friday Loo#Food Vendors#Community#Live Music#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Metro Briefs

WATERLOO — Local groups SaltLight and Restored will be in concert 6:30 p.m. June 12 at Bethany Bible Chapel, 4507 Rownd Street. The event will feature traditional, contemporary and country gospel music. Members of SaltLight are Darla Eltjes Erskine, Rich Nesbit, Marlene Kampman and Megan Drinovsky. Restored includes Ray and Nancy Hemmer, Naomi Probert and Jeremy Dempster.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Group of retired Waterloo officers to support pro-police mayoral, City Council candidates

Pro-police candidates for Waterloo mayor and City Council could get funding and campaign support from a new political action committee, according to a news release. The new PAC, called Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, is made up of retired Waterloo police officers. Its creation was formed after the current city administration showed support for replacing the current Waterloo police logo, according to the release. The logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, was criticized by some for resembling the Ku Klux Klan dragon.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Terrace Hill fence a waste of money

A fence around Terrace Hill is being called an "enhancement"; couldn't be further from the truth. Enhancement should make more attractive, not threatening. Besides, it is a waste of money. The Republicans in Iowa have already built a fence around the entire state. Who in their right mind would want to enter a state that supported the worst president in the history of the U.S.A., has told children don't come here and acted on the COVID pandemic slower than corn grows? Well, go ahead, put your fence up, and be sure to lock the gate so the current resident stays put.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Proposed incentive program could attract new child care providers to Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo planning department could be tasked with developing an incentive program to attract child care providers. The matter is up for City Council approval Monday. The resolution, proposed by Councilman Jonathan Grieder, would partly help new or expanding child care providers. It would apply to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services. Grieder previously said he hopes the program would include property tax incentives.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Wayne Sadler

WATERLOO-Congratulations on reaching this milestone, Wayne Sadler!. 60 years ago, Wayne became a licensed cosmetologist and has been making the residents of the Cedar Valley look fantastic ever since and plans on continuing well into the future!. No retirement in sight!. Send notes of congratulations to him at: Pitze’s, 3624...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Bouncing baby Beau: Cedar Falls infant fighting rare cancer

CEDAR FALLS – A young Cedar Falls family is reeling after receiving a life-changing diagnosis for their 6-month-old boy. Alex and Taylor Butler were notified May 8 their only remaining triplet, Beau, has a rare form of cancer. “My brother has described this as a bad nightmare. He keeps wanting...
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Waterloo Mayor Eases Mask Requirements

With some exceptions, anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear a mask in public places in Waterloo. On Friday, Mayor Quentin Hart declared a new mask mandate with aligns with the updated guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hart's new order abolishes the requirements of the indefinite mask mandate that was previously extended by the city council. Earlier this year, the council gave Mayor Hart the authority to end the mask requirement at his discretion.
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Respect the police, respect the griffin

This is in response to Linda Kofoed's letter on May 11 where this Cedar Falls resident asks the Waterloo Police Department to "Give up the griffin." Toward the end of her letter she recognizes that "police need respect," then at the end of her letter she disrespects the Waterloo police by saying "phase out the griffin, no replacement needed."