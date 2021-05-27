United States national team: Three thoughts ahead of Switzerland friendly
The month of June looms big for the United States national team. And for the Americans, that big June ironically starts in May with a friendly against Switzerland. This isn’t just an ordinary friendly, the May 30 match at the Swiss is huge for the United States national team and head coach Gregg Berhalter. It is a chance to push the group – at elevation – against one of the top teams in Europe (Switzerland is currently No. 13 in the FIFA/Coca Cola World Rankings, the United States is No. 20).mlsmultiplex.com