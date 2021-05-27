United States national team: Three thoughts ahead of Switzerland friendly

It's not yet fully known who is going to be suiting up for the first Concacaf Nations League final four, but there's at least a rough guideline. Concacaf released the preliminary, 40-man rosters for the USA, Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras, who will be contesting the final four early next month in Denver. The USA will face Honduras in one semifinal, while Mexico will face Costa Rica in the other on June 3 before the third-place game and final on June 6, putting a cap on the first competition of its kind in this region, one dragged out by an extra year due to the pandemic.