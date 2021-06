Marion Albert Penhorwood

This week, May 9-15, is National Hospital Week, and no small city can boast it has a finer hospital than Marysville and the surrounding Union County area. Nearly 70 years ago, March 17, 1952, Memorial Hospital was opened at the corner of London Avenue and Ninth Street, where it has been located ever since. (The entire network is now called Memorial Health and includes other facilities such as the Memorial Gables nursing home.) During those years, there have been numerous additions and improvements to the medical center, the latest being the Outpatient Pavilion just completed a few months ago. Several years ago, the hospital entered into a working relationship with the Ohio State University Hospital to enhance its ability to serve its patients in more critical situations.