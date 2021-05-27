Busy stretch of Interstate 26 getting new layer of pavement

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One of the busiest interstates in South Carolina is getting a fresh layer of pavement starting next month.

Crews plan to resurface 11 miles (18 kilometers) of Interstate 26 in North Charleston overnight on weekdays starting in June and running through October, according to a state Department of Transportation notice.

Lanes will have to be closed, so the work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the notice obtained by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

The area of I-26 being resurfaced runs from just before the Ashley Phosphate Road exit to just past the U.S. Highway 17-A exit, officials said.

The busiest stretch of the highway sees nearly 125,000 vehicles in an average day. That drops to about 77,000 vehicles near the U.S. Highway 17-A exit, according to DOT figures.