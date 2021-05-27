Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Charleston, SC

Busy stretch of Interstate 26 getting new layer of pavement

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One of the busiest interstates in South Carolina is getting a fresh layer of pavement starting next month.

Crews plan to resurface 11 miles (18 kilometers) of Interstate 26 in North Charleston overnight on weekdays starting in June and running through October, according to a state Department of Transportation notice.

Lanes will have to be closed, so the work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the notice obtained by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

The area of I-26 being resurfaced runs from just before the Ashley Phosphate Road exit to just past the U.S. Highway 17-A exit, officials said.

The busiest stretch of the highway sees nearly 125,000 vehicles in an average day. That drops to about 77,000 vehicles near the U.S. Highway 17-A exit, according to DOT figures.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
243K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Cars
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Traffic
North Charleston, SC
Traffic
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstates#Interstate Highway#Interstate 26#Pavement#Lanes#The Post And Courier#Dot#Ap#Layer#Crews#Vehicles#Transportation Notice#Runs#Running#Weekdays#S C#October#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Lexington to reopen many city buildings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — City officials have announced that most Lexington buildings will open June 11 after being closed to the public since March 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the city’s main downtown campus and police station on Main Street will reopen. However, some city...
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fighter jets to train in and around southern Vermont in June

WINDHAM, Vt. (AP) — Fighter jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard will be doing training flights in and around southern Vermont this month, the Guard announced. The 104th Fighter Wing based in Westfield, Massachusetts, operates 21 F-15C Eagle aircraft “ready to scramble in a moment’s notice to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat,” the air guard said, according to the Bennington Banner.
Nashville, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Bus driver for group of Nashville Freedom Riders dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Allen Ruth, the Trailways bus driver for the 1961 group of Nashville Freedom Riders, has died, his family said. He was 83. Driving the Freedom Riders from Nashville, Tennessee to Jackson, Mississippi was “one of his greatest accomplishments,” his family wrote in an obituary. Ruth’s bus-driving memorabilia is currently on display at the Tennessee State Museum.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

City officials close comment period for Ashley River Crossing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After extending the public comment period, Charleston City Officials say the time for residents’ input on the Ashley River Crossing project is coming to an end. Originally, the city gave a deadline of submitting feedback until May 3, however that has been extended to Monday. Officials...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC Ports had another record-breaking month

South Carolina Ports had a record April for cargo handled at the Port of Charleston, following an all-time cargo record achieved in March. SC Ports reported its strongest April ever for containers, moving 225,137 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This is a 27.8% increase from a year ago, a great sign of continued recovery.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.