Kansas City, MO

Police in Kansas City investigating 2 early Thursday deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides that occurred Thursday morning.

The first occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex just north of Riss Lake, police said. Officers were called to the apartment building for a report of gunshots and found a woman with gunshot wounds in a common area of the building, police said in a news release. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The second homicide was reported around 7 a.m. just west of U.S. 71 in a residential area near the Swope Park Campus, police said. Officers called to that scene found a man inside a home who appeared to have been shot. Police said he died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the names of those killed and had not announced any arrests by late morning Thursday.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

