Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Veva Play Music Chart List Announced Live on NBC

yourdigitalwall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelcreatives churns out heartfelt reggae rhythms and feel-good expressions in the ringtone ‘Hello Anthem’. (YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Atlanta, Georgia May 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – As of May 27, 2021, Veva Play announced on Instagram the chart will be live on NBC. The Music Chart is known for its popularity and documenting songs by rappers such as Lil Nas X, Polo G, Drake, Lil Durk, and more. The Live announcement will be broadcast at 8 pm ET time on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Veva play has held live events with performers Lil Baby, The Migos, Weeknd, and Dave East. Legendary DJ Kali has hosted a few events held by Veva Play as well. Veva plays also serves as an award ceremony. Each year the artist is rewarded with plaques depending on the chart positioning of the artist. In Conclusion watch, Veva Play Live list on NBC at 8 pm ET.

yourdigitalwall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave East
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Polo G
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Play Music#Atlanta#Live Music#Nbc#Live Events#Reggae Music#Anthem Inc#Issuewire Com#The Music Chart#Legendary Dj Kali#Performers Lil Baby#Heartfelt Reggae Rhythms#Rappers#Migos#Conclusion Watch#Plaques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Los Angeles, CAmontanarightnow.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards tonight on NBC

Some of music's biggest names are assembling in Los Angeles Sunday night for honors and high powered performances at the Billboard Music Awards. Jinah Kim Joins us live from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.
MusicLas Vegas Herald

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Complete list of winners

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): The Billboard Music Awards celebrated yet another iteration of its beloved show on Sunday, with American singer-songwriter The Weeknd dominating the ceremony with 10 awards, including the climactic top artist trophy, followed by the late Pop Smoke with five, and BTS and Bad Bunny with four apiece.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Lil Baby & Lil Durk drop ‘Voice of the Heroes’

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have shared the highly anticipated lead single “Voice Of The Heroes” from their upcoming joint project The Voice Of The Heroes due for release this Friday, June 4th via Quality Control Music/ Wolfpack Global Music/ Motown Records/ Alamo Records. On the homonymous track Baby and...
Houston, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Grammy-nominated producer and Houston native Turn Me Up Josh has died

Grammy-nominated Houston producer Turn Me Up Josh has died. The news was confirmed Monday in a tweet from Chicago rapper Lil Durk. HOUSTON NOSTALGIA: Houston's rockstar rapper Jimmy Bolt channels nostalgia in 'Funplex'. Born Joshua Samuel, Turn Me Up Josh was signed to Winners Circle Entertainment. The label has yet...
MusicPosted by
B106

Lil Baby Gets Clowned for Billboard Music Awards Promo Post – Watch

Lil Baby stepped away from his authentic Atlanta accent for a recent promotional post and social media is having a field day as a result. Last night (May 23), Lil Baby shared a promo bit on the Billboard Music Awards' Instagram Story, in which he is informing fans that he'll be presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, which was sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink. The rapper shared the clip on his IG Story as well.
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

June 2021 New Music Releases

Summertime is nearly upon us. And with the warm weather comes more new music to heat up the streets. Following a three-year album hiatus, the Migos return with their new Culture III album on June 11. The Atlanta trio haven't dropped a studio LP since January 2018's multiplatinum-selling Culture II and are looking to make a big comeback. The group has been teasing the project for what seems like years, keeping the buzz going with songs like "Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, "Taco Tuesday," and "Racks 2 Skinny." After teasing the finalization of the album in early May, they officially announced the new LP's release date on May 17 via social media.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Confirms New Music Dropping This Friday

This Friday's release slate just got a little more interesting. In addition to Lil Baby and Lil Durk's long-awaited collab project The Voice Of The Heroes finally dropping in a matter of days, Lloyd Banks' COTI is also set to drop this week, and just in case some fans thought Friday wasn't stacked enough, Compton's own Roddy Ricch has now surprised fans by confirming that he also has new music on the way.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PTP Players Announce virtual musical “Working The Musical”

About the Show: ?This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American.  The musical is based on the 1974 Studs Terkel book Working:  People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.  The book […] The post PTP Players Announce virtual musical “Working The Musical” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Music927theblock.com

Heating Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s 2021 Summer Music Preview

With the summer season soon to be upon us next month, along with June being Black Music Month, the anticipation is high for a number of music releases. Beyond June and going deep into the third quarter, we take a look at what listeners will no doubt be clamoring for this summer.
Musicrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Coachella announces 2022 dates as live music makes a comeback

After one of California's largest music festivals was postponed or canceled multiple times throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the dates for its return are set. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio will be held April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 of next year, according to Coachella's website.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Confirms Producer Turn Me Up Josh Has Passed Away

Lil Durk has worked with decorated producer and engineer Turn Me Up Josh on numerous occasions in recent years. The Chicago-bred rapper took to Twitter on Monday (May 31) to confirm the Winners Circle Ent. signee had passed away. No further details regarding Josh’s death have surfaced, but the condolences...
Musicbklynlibrary.org

Live Music - Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth with live music. Juneteenth which commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when the slaves in Texas learned that they had been liberated. Feeling the beat! Enjoy the power and pleasure of Jazz, Calypso and Reggae through singing and dancing in this interactive performance with versatile entertainer Conroy Warren. It’s fun! It’s exciting! For children and families.