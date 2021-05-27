Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leland, NC

VIDEO: Accused kidnapper snatches child at Leland Walmart

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has released surveillance video of the attempted kidnapping at Walmart. It happened on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart in Leland on New Pointe Blvd. In the video, you see the suspect grabbing the child and attempting to run off. Police...

www.wwaytv3.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Accused Of Assault#Surveillance Video#The Assault#Kidnapper Snatches#Suspect#Police#Officer#Law Enforcement#Wway News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Brunswick County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Missing Brunswick County teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen at South Brunswick High School on Friday. Victoria Bird is 5’5″ and weighs 120lbs. She has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue hoodie, black leggings,...
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Brunswick County, NCWECT

MISSING: Brunswick County teen last seen at school on Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 15-year-old last seen at South Brunswick High School on Friday. Victoria Bird has black hair and blue eyes. She’s about 5′5″ and 120 lbs. Bird was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black leggings and tennis shoes. Authorities are not sure how she may be traveling, but say she could be in the Winnabow or Leland area.
Brunswick County, NCportcitydaily.com

District Attorney allegedly seduced man’s wife, wrecked marriage

BRUNSWICK COUNTY — The District Attorney for Brunswick, Bladen, and Columbus counties is being sued for “alienation of affection” and “criminal conversation,” sparsely used claims individuals can put forth against their spouse’s lover. First reported in North Carolina Lawyers Weekly last month, Jon David (twin brother of New Hanover and...
Leland, NCRegister Citizen

Middle school teacher charged with growing marijuana in yard

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — A middle school teacher in North Carolina grew large quantities of marijuana using a greenhouse at her home, authorities said. Catherine Teague was charged Wednesday with manufacturing and trafficking marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver, according to a warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office obtained by news outlets. Deputies said they discovered about 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of the drug.
Leland, NCWECT

Oral surgeon under investigation by SBI, accused of abusing controlled substances

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - More issues for a local oral surgeon, who was already under investigation after a prominent doctor died last summer following a dental procedure in his care. Dr. Mark Austin had his Leland dental practice shut down earlier this month, and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has confirmed it is investigating “allegations of misuse of pharmaceutical drugs by Dr. Mark Austin.”
Leland, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Lucky Duck! Leland Fire rescues four ducklings from drain

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Talk about some lucky ducks. The The Leland Fire and Rescue responded to a Harris Teeter in Waterford over the weekend to a report of two ducklings stuck in a drainage area where their shipping trucks unload. When they arrived, officers from the Leland Police Department...
Southport, NCThe State Port Pilot

Fire damages Southport Christian School

Last Thursday night started out as a normal night for Southport Christian School (SCS) principal Lisa Kjome: it was after dinner and she was helping her grandson with homework when her phone rang. It was the wife of the school’s custodian, and it was then that things were no longer...
North Myrtle Beach, SCWWAY NewsChannel 3

West Brunswick High football player, his brother identified as victims in fatal boating incident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY/WPDE) — A coroner has identified the two boaters found in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday after they went missing Sunday night. Ahykeem Jones, 28, fell into the water from a boat he was riding in with several members of his family near Pelican Bay landing, and his brother, Johnnie Magbie, 19, jumped in after him, Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard said.
Brunswick County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews find bodies of 2 men missing in Intracoastal Waterway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY / WBTW) — Authorities have confirmed the body of a second boater who went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway has been found. Searchers had located the body of one of the men who went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday, according to Pat Dowling, the public information officer for North Myrtle Beach.