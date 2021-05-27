Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellefontaine, OH

John C. Porter, Jr.

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Examiner
 6 days ago

John C. Porter, Jr., 69, of Bellefontaine passed away at 6:16am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine on May 1, 1952, the son of the late John C. “Jack” Porter and Lois (Smith) Porter Stapleton. On May 28, 1982 he married the former...

www.examiner.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Bellefontaine, OH
Obituaries
City
Lakeview, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Silverton, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Sanford#Robison Rrb Porter#Nix Kameron#Silverton Co#Toots#Ohio State Buckeye#P O Box 11454#Facebook Live#Irving#Baton Rouge#Bob#Huntsville Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Bike rodeo ride

Twins Blakley and Kai Wilcoxon, 4, of Bellefontaine, ride their bicycles through the obstacles course Saturday at the annual Bike Safety Rodeo at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The event also featured complimentary bike helmets, child ID’s, bike safety check and bicycle give-a-ways. The longtime program is a partnership of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Bellefontaine Police Department, Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, MedFlight, Bellefontaine Fire Department, Logan County Health District, Bob Palenshus State Farm Insurance, Logan County Brain Injury Support Group, Logan County EMS, Mary Rutan Pediatrics and Mary Rutan Foundation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Memorial Day observances

• Bellefontaine — 9 a.m. parade Monday, May 31, with Vietnam War veteran honorees Fred Brackney and Jon Mikil Kilgore serving as grand marshals; parade concludes at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery, with Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler speaking and Shelley Kneece from the Logan County Veteran’s Service Office serving as guest speaker.
Bellefontaine, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

The Beer Vault Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Thursday, December 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), Eric Petty, knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Five teens indicted for shooting in Hyland Hills Plaza

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 26 people earlier this week, including five area teens for a shooting in the Hyland Hills Plaza last month. Ryan Saunders, 13, of Bellefontaine, was indicted on single counts of attempted murder (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), felonious assault (F2), tampering with evidence (F3), and gun specifications.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Chieftain royalty

Bellefontaine High School students Justin Carper, left, and Kayla Plummer were named prom king and queen, respectively, Saturday evening. The Chieftains Leaders sponsored the BHS junior/senior prom, “The Last Waltz” in the high school courtyard. Parents, staff and community members were invited into the auditorium for the promenade prior to the dance. Justin is a son of Heather and Tim Feasel and Perry Carper, and Kayla is a daughter of Rebecca and Jeff Turner. After prom was hosted by junior parents at the YMCA. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
Logan, OHpeakofohio.com

Benjamin Logan Elementary hosts annual track meet

For the past 6 years, every spring the Benjamin Logan Elementary 3rd and 4th grade students start preparing for the annual track meet. They learn about various track events by studying videos from professional coaches and past Olympians then they get to go out to the track to try these events for themselves.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Seat belt rewards

Bellefontaine High School student Olivia Eader, right, presents coupons to Chloe Lloyd and Ally Barker, who carpooled together and were “caught” wearing their seat belts during a round of compliance checks conducted by BHS Envirothon and DARE with assistance from the Bellefontaine Police Department recently at their school. During the seat belt checks, the organizers were pleased with 97 percent of students wearing their seat belts when they arrived at school. Additionally, Envirothon members encouraged fellow pupils to carpool, ride bikes or walk to school. Coupons were provided by Chipotle and Dairy Queen to reward pupils. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

BHS War Memorial to be dedicated Saturday

The public is invited to attend the Bellefontaine High School War Memorial dedication at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, on the east side of the building. The ceremony will take place outdoors, near the Distance Learning Center. The BHS War Memorial began as an idea and project of the 2019-2020...
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

BHS Spanish honorary induction

Bellefontaine High School juniors Milah Hunt, second from the left, and Samuel Moreland, second from the right, were recently inducted into the BHS Chieftain Chapter of the Spanish National Honorary Society. Pictured with them are senior members Sarah Starkey, Olivia Eader and Samantha Starkey (not pictured is Evan Kauffman), who were inducted last year virtually. Membership in this group is limited to students who have taken at least four levels of Spanish and have maintained an A average throughout their Spanish studies. The four senior members will wear honor cords at graduation acknowledging their membership in SNHS. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Woman issued summons for theft

Madison P. Neubauer, 26, of 528 S. Main St., Apt. D, Bellefontaine, was issued a summons for two counts of theft Monday for incidents at A & E Campground, 3299 State Route 540, Bellefontaine. Deputies responded to the campground about 4:15 p.m. to speak to the campground manager about several...
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Jr. Chiefs sweep CBC track meet

The Bellefontaine Middle School boys and girls track teams swept top honors at the CBC league meet at Indian Lake Monday night. The Lady Chiefs dominated with 154.66 team points. Benjamin Logan tallied 75.33 points and Jonathan Alder had 70 points. Winning events for the Chiefs were:. Kylie Adams (100/200...
West Liberty, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Stanton Lee Walker

Stanton Lee Walker, 66, of West Liberty, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine on April 22, 1955, the son of the late Jean Ann (Saltz) Walker. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lori Ann Walker.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Production issues delay Tuesday’s ‘Examiner’

A malfunction in the plate-making unit at our Findlay printing facility, and a vehicle breakdown en route from our back up printer in Ft. Wayne, Ind., will delay delivery of Tuesday’s edition of the Examiner. We hope to have papers back in Bellefontaine by late morning or early afternoon. We...
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Carolyn Coyer-Boone

Carolyn Coyer-Boone of Bellefontaine went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home with her family. Per her request there will be no viewing. There will be a private family service/gathering on Friday, May 7. There will also be an open public Memorial gathering to celebrate her life at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the home of Brandi and Matt Williams, 4948 County Road, 153, Zanesfield, Ohio, 43360. All are welcome to join in remembering the life and memories of Carolyn.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Bellefontaine High School War Memorial Dedication

You are invited to the BHS War Memorial Dedication at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, on the east side of the building. The event will be held outdoors, near the DLC. The BHS War Memorial started with the 2019-2020 BHS AGAPE Club, and has now become a reality. The Memorial honors all BHS students and Logan County residents who have fought to defend and serve our great Country in times of war.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Myears, Abukhader named Bellefontaine Seniors of the Month

Bellefontaine High School recently named its Seniors of the Month. School activities and awards: Four years of varsity football and competition cheer, NHS, Deca and DARE. If I were principal for a day: I would let Mondays be optional for students and staff. Favorite school memory: Senior skip day because...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Logan County Farmers Market is Chamber Member of the Month

Back in 1996, a few Logan County producers had an epiphany: rather than driving back and forth to Columbus to sell their goods at other farmers markets every weekend, maybe they could pull off a market in Bellefontaine to keep their products in the same area they were grown in. Starting with just five vendors, the Logan County Farmers Market began. Those five vendors saw steady growth year after year – a sign that Logan County was finding value in their locally produced goods.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Rotary Club reviews the 3E campaign

How do we better connect our students with local employment opportunities?. The Bellefontaine Rotary Club met on Monday with special guest speakers Ben Vollrath, Logan County Chamber President, Katie Rychener, Marketing Management Teacher & DECA Advisor from Bellefontaine High School and Karen Sorreles, Youth Liaison from the Midwest Regional ESC. The Rotary Club continues to meet in-person each Monday at BUILD Cowork + Space in Bellefontaine.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Out of the past

——— Supt. Cox presented his quarterly report at the meeting of the board of education last evening. The committee on arrangement for commencement reported that it had secured the Presbyterian church and that Klute’s orchestra would furnish music for the occasion. ——— 100 years. May 8, 1921. Shelby County physicians...
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

BHS boat regatta

Bellefontaine High School Physics 2 student Anastasia Hiatt paddles a cardboard boat at the Hilliker YMCA swimming pool during her class’ recent Cardboard Boat Regatta, a culmination of their study of buoyancy, boat designs, waterproofing, effective rowing techniques, balance. The winning boat was submitted by Micah Woolf, Natalie Dinovo, Connor Rose, Zane Warren and Levon Howard. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)