John C. Porter, Jr.

Twins Blakley and Kai Wilcoxon, 4, of Bellefontaine, ride their bicycles through the obstacles course Saturday at the annual Bike Safety Rodeo at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The event also featured complimentary bike helmets, child ID’s, bike safety check and bicycle give-a-ways. The longtime program is a partnership of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Bellefontaine Police Department, Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, MedFlight, Bellefontaine Fire Department, Logan County Health District, Bob Palenshus State Farm Insurance, Logan County Brain Injury Support Group, Logan County EMS, Mary Rutan Pediatrics and Mary Rutan Foundation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)