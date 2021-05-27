John C. Porter, Jr.

Bellefontaine High School juniors Milah Hunt, second from the left, and Samuel Moreland, second from the right, were recently inducted into the BHS Chieftain Chapter of the Spanish National Honorary Society. Pictured with them are senior members Sarah Starkey, Olivia Eader and Samantha Starkey (not pictured is Evan Kauffman), who were inducted last year virtually. Membership in this group is limited to students who have taken at least four levels of Spanish and have maintained an A average throughout their Spanish studies. The four senior members will wear honor cords at graduation acknowledging their membership in SNHS. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)